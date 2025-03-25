Save up to an incredible $400 on select Vengeance PCs from Corsair

Deals
By published

Supercharge your gaming setup and leave the competition in the dust

Corsair gaming system
(Image credit: Corsair)

If you’re looking to buy a top spec gaming PC with a nice little savings then you've come to the right place. Corsair is currently running an incredible deal where customers can get up to $400 off on select Vengeance PCs powered by GeForce RTX 5070 Ti or RTX 5080 cards.

As one of the leading gaming gear brands, Corsair is well placed to supply you with a pre-built PC that includes a full range of award-winning Corsair components including case, PSU, memory, storage, and cooling. Professional assembly and optimization means your PC will be ready to go as soon as you unbox it.

The latest deal from Corsair enables customers to save up to an incredible $400 on select Vengeance PCs from Corsair. We’ve flagged a couple of fantastic options below with top specs and a gorgeous wraparound glass aesthetic so you can see all that hardware glory inside.

If you missed this deal or would like to explore other ways of saving money at Corsair then head over to our regularly updated Corsair coupon codes page.

Corsair sale: save up to $400 on select Vengeance PCs

Corsair sale: save up to $400 on select Vengeance PCs
Now is the time to invest in a new gaming PC. With savings of up to $400 you can either choose to pocket the savings or increase the specification of the PC you’re buying. Either way, with Corsair, you’re going to get one unbelievable PC that will make you streets ahead of your competition.

View Deal
Corsair Vengeance a7500 Gaming PC
Corsair Vengeance a7500 Gaming PC: was $3,199 now $2,799 at corsair.com

Get guaranteed gaming performance with the Corsair Vengeance i5200 Series Gaming PC. The internals are packed full of a range of award-winning Corsair components, and powered by an Intel Core Ultra CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics.

Save $300 on this next generation PC

View Deal
Corsair Vengeance i5200 Gaming PC
Corsair Vengeance i5200 Gaming PC: was $3,999 now $3,699 at corsair.com

Get guaranteed gaming performance with the Corsair Vengeance i5200 Series Gaming PC. The internals are packed full of a range of award-winning Corsair components, and powered by an Intel Core Ultra CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics.

Save $300 on this next generation PC

View Deal

Why we love Corsair

Other than delivering high-quality gaming PCs, Corsair is known for its all round excellent customer service. This begins with free shipping on all orders over $79. If you buy any Vengeance PC then you'll be covered for this. If for whatever reason you’re not happy with a product you've purchased then Corsair provides a generous 60-day return period. This allows customers to request a refund or exchange.

Students are also particularly fortunate with Corsair’s 15% student discount. After confirming and verifying your student status through UNiDAYS, you can jump straight in and benefit from incredible savings.

Tom's Guide Staff
Tom's Guide Staff

Tom's Guide upgrades your life by helping you decide what products to buy, finding the best deals and showing you how to get the most out of them and solving problems as they arise. Tom's Guide is here to help you accomplish your goals, find great products without the hassle, get the best deals, discover things others don’t want you to know and save time when problems arise. Visit the About Tom's Guide page for more information and to find out how we test products.

