If you’re looking to buy a top spec gaming PC with a nice little savings then you've come to the right place. Corsair is currently running an incredible deal where customers can get up to $400 off on select Vengeance PCs powered by GeForce RTX 5070 Ti or RTX 5080 cards.
As one of the leading gaming gear brands, Corsair is well placed to supply you with a pre-built PC that includes a full range of award-winning Corsair components including case, PSU, memory, storage, and cooling. Professional assembly and optimization means your PC will be ready to go as soon as you unbox it.
The latest deal from Corsair enables customers to save up to an incredible $400 on select Vengeance PCs from Corsair. We’ve flagged a couple of fantastic options below with top specs and a gorgeous wraparound glass aesthetic so you can see all that hardware glory inside.
Corsair sale: save up to $400 on select Vengeance PCs
Now is the time to invest in a new gaming PC. With savings of up to $400 you can either choose to pocket the savings or increase the specification of the PC you’re buying. Either way, with Corsair, you’re going to get one unbelievable PC that will make you streets ahead of your competition.
Our recommended Corsair products
Get guaranteed gaming performance with the Corsair Vengeance i5200 Series Gaming PC. The internals are packed full of a range of award-winning Corsair components, and powered by an Intel Core Ultra CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics.
Why we love Corsair
Other than delivering high-quality gaming PCs, Corsair is known for its all round excellent customer service. This begins with free shipping on all orders over $79. If you buy any Vengeance PC then you'll be covered for this. If for whatever reason you’re not happy with a product you've purchased then Corsair provides a generous 60-day return period. This allows customers to request a refund or exchange.
Students are also particularly fortunate with Corsair’s 15% student discount. After confirming and verifying your student status through UNiDAYS, you can jump straight in and benefit from incredible savings.
