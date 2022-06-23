FuboTV promo codes for June 2022
FAQs
What are FuboTV promo codes?
FuboTV doesn't offer promo codes in the traditional sense, but they do offer free trials and passes. Usually these free trials are for new subscribers only. They can range from an extended free trial to a sizable discount on a 12-month subscription. It's important to note that these FuboTV promo codes are only valid with new accounts.
How many FuboTV subscription plans are there?
FuboTV has four different subscription plans. The Pro Plan costs $69.99/month and includes 128 channels, Cloud DVR (1,000 hours of space), and Unlimited screens (10 at home). The Elite Plan costs $79.99/month and includes 182 channels (130+ events in 4K), Fubo Extra (42 more channels), News Plus (12 extra channels), Cloud DVR (1,000 hours of space), and Unlimited screens (10 at home). Finally, the Ultimate Plan costs $99.99/month and includes 218 channels (130+ events in 4K), Fubo Extra (42 more channels), News Plus (12 extra channels), Showtime (live and on demand), Sports Plus with NFL Redzone, Cloud DVR (1,000 hours of space), and Unlimited screens (10 at home). There's also the Latino Plan which costs $33/month and includes 43 channels, Cloud DVR (250 hours of space), and Standard Share (two screens at once).
Does FuboTV have ads?
Yes, FuboTV has ads during live programming. Commercials are seen when watching live/linear programming, on cloud DVR recordings, and with video on-demand programming. Content from premium channels such as Showtime and Starz is presented ad-free, however, you may see short promotional ads at the beginning of a program.
Does FuboTV have a free tier?
FuboTV doesn't have a free tier, but some plans include a free trial. In order to sign up for a free trial, you must provide a credit/debit card during checkout. At the end of the trial period, your subscription will automatically convert to a paid subscription, at which point the card entered will be charged for your first month of fuboTV (unless you cancel).
Does FuboTV offer ESPN?
FuboTV has a new deal with Disney that gives the streaming service access to ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 as well as the ACC Network and SEC Network.
FuboTV hints and tips
In addition to FuboTV coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money with FuboTV.
- Be careful with add-ons: FuboTV features plenty of add-ons, which can quickly increase the cost of your subscription. The add-ons include two premium channels and several packages geared toward different interests, primarily niche sports. The service recently added MLB Network +, MLB StrikeZone, and the NHL Network.
- Take advantage of free trials: If you're a new customer, you can take advantage of FuboTV's free trials. Free trials are offered on all plans. However, make sure to look at your account to ensure the date when your free trial ends.
- Compare with other services: If you want access to international sports and a host of major channels, FuboTV is for you. But if you only watch one sport, then you might save more money with a different service. Sling TV, for instance, offers access to a host of channels along with ESPN and it starts at $35/month.
How to use FuboTV promo codes
Using a FuboTV promo code isn't difficult. Many of them will be applied automatically when signing up to the streaming service directly from this article.
There is one big caveat when it comes to discussing the best FuboTV promo codes: some of them are only available to new subscribers. If you already have a FuboTV account, many of the best FuboTV coupon codes will not work for you.
About FuboTV
FuboTV is one of the best streaming services on the market. Launched in January of 2015, FuboTV initially started as a soccer streaming service before changing to an all-sports service in 2017. Fast forward to today, and FuboTV not only offers sports streams, but major broadcast and cable networks as well. FuboTV offers a free, seven-day trial of its default Pro plan, which costs $69.99 per month for over 120 channels, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR storage, and three simultaneous streams. You can check out our what is FuboTV guide and our FuboTV review for more details on the service.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.