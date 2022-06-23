FuboTV has four different subscription plans. The Pro Plan costs $69.99/month and includes 128 channels, Cloud DVR (1,000 hours of space), and Unlimited screens (10 at home). The Elite Plan costs $79.99/month and includes 182 channels (130+ events in 4K), Fubo Extra (42 more channels), News Plus (12 extra channels), Cloud DVR (1,000 hours of space), and Unlimited screens (10 at home). Finally, the Ultimate Plan costs $99.99/month and includes 218 channels (130+ events in 4K), Fubo Extra (42 more channels), News Plus (12 extra channels), Showtime (live and on demand), Sports Plus with NFL Redzone, Cloud DVR (1,000 hours of space), and Unlimited screens (10 at home). There's also the Latino Plan which costs $33/month and includes 43 channels, Cloud DVR (250 hours of space), and Standard Share (two screens at once).