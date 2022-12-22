FAQs

What is DirecTV? DirecTV is a satellite TV service offering hundreds of channels, access to NFL Sunday Ticket, and premium channels like HBO and Showtime. It transmits to homes across the United States and provides a cable TV-like experience complete with a DVR. DirecTV is ideal for viewers who want a lot of viewing options. DirecTV offers four packages with prices that start at $64.99/month. A two-year contract is required for all packages.

Who can get DirecTV? DirecTV is a satellite service, so you'll need a satellite dish to get reception. That means you'll have to modify the outside of your house with a satellite dish. Apartment dwellers or people who belong to particularly strict housing associations will need permission to mount DirecTV's satellite dish. You can check DirecTV availability via their website (opens in new tab).

Does DirecTV offer premium channels? DirecTV offers a 3-month trial version of premium channels including HBO Max, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax, and Epix. The trials/channels are offered with the Entertainment through Ultimate packages only. (The channels are included in the price of the Premier package).

What is NFL Sunday Ticket? NFL Sunday Ticket gives you access to every out-of-market game, every Sunday afternoon during NFL season. In 2022, NFL SUNDAY TICKET cost $293.94 (6 payments of $48.99).

What is NFL Sunday Ticket Max? NFL Sunday Ticket Max offers everything included with NFL Sunday Ticket and also adds access to the NFL RedZone Channel and DirecTV Fantasy Zone channel. In 2022, NFL Sunday Ticket Max cost $395.94 (6 payments of $65.99).

Can you get DirecTV in a building or apartment? Yes, DirecTV is offered in apartments and buildings. However, you'll need permission from a landlord or property manager before your satellite dish can be installed. You'll also need to fill out an authorization form.

Does weather affect your DirecTV signal? Inclement weather and occasional cloud cover might reduce resolution on your DirecTV service. However, DirecTV says this is a rare ocurrance.

Does DirecTV offer Spanish-language packages? DirecTV offers Spanish speaking news, networks, and TV Shows. It also offers access to more than 65 international channels in over 20 different languages including Chinese, Portuguese, Russian, Italian, Korean, Vietnamese, and more.

How do I contact DirecTV customer service? If you need to get in touch with DirectTV customer service, there are a number of ways you can speak with their team. You can call 844-681-0482. Alternatively, you can start a live chat via their website (opens in new tab). DirecTV also offers guides and how-tos on their website with answers to common problems/questions.

DirecTV hints and tips

Although DirecTV offers a wide range of channels, the service itself can be expensive. Below are a few pointers for saving money with your DirecTV subscription.

Watch out for DirectTV sales: Like many companies, DirecTV runs sales on its packages throughout the year. Deals can range from freebies like a $300 Visa rewards card when you sign up or dollar-off discounts on your annual membership.

Switch from a competing service: DirecTV occasionally offers rewards to customers who switch from competing services, such as Dish. Rewards can vary from $10/month off your first year or a rewards card/voucher that you can use upon signing up to eligible DirecTV plans.

Auto-pay to lock in savings: One of the best ways to save on your DirectTV membership is by opting for auto-pay while signing up. This will lock in lower rates for the year.

Bundle AT&T with DirecTV: AT&T customers who bundle their AT&T plan with DirecTV can save on select packages. Note: these deals are only offered in select areas. You can see what's available in your area via the DirecTV website (opens in new tab) .

How to use DirectTV promo codes

DirectTV promo codes can be entered during the final checkout stage. You'll see a section called "Promotions & Rewards." Manually type in your DirectTV promo code, click "Apply," and your voucher will automatically activate.

What plans does DirecTV offer?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

DirecTV offers plans at different price points (opens in new tab). All four plans require a two-year contract. Prices listed below don't include taxes and fees.

Entertainment: This plan is ideal for households on a budget. It costs $64.99/month and access to 165+ channels. You also get a Genie HD DVR included. Your second year price jumps to $102/month.

Choice: DirecTV calls this their most popular package. For $69.99/month, you get access to 200+ channels, Genie HD DVR, 2023 season of NFL Sunday Ticket Max, and regional sports networks for watching local teams. Your second year price jumps to $124/month. An additional regional sports fee (up to $11.99/month) also applies.

Ultimate: DirecTV's Ultimate plan is intended for homes with families. For $89.99/month, you get access to 270+ channels, Genie HD DVR, 2023 season of NFL Sunday Ticket Max, and regional sports networks for watching local teams. Your second year price jumps to $154/month. An additional regional sports fee (up to $11.99/month) also applies.

Premier: This is DirecTV's biggest package in terms of features and price. For $139.99/month, you get access to 340+ channels, Genie HD DVR, HBO Max/Showtime/Starz/Cinemax, 2023 season of NFL Sunday Ticket Max, and regional sports networks for watching local teams. Your second year price jumps to $209/month. An additional regional sports fee (up to $11.99/month) also applies.

What is DirecTV Stream?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Whereas DirecTV is a satellite service, DirecTV Stream is a streaming service that only requires an internet connection. It essentially combines live local and national TV, a massive on-demand library, and streaming video into a single service. DirecTV Stream offers four packages with prices ranging from $69.99/month to $149.99/month. All four packages have unlimited cloud DVR and unlimited simultaneous streams within your home (three streams on the go). In our DirecTV Stream review, we said the service doesn't stand out in any way — unless you watch a lot of regional sports and consider that a serious priority.