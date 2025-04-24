Proton VPN's 2025 roadmap unveils a host of new features – and Apple users will be happy

The last year has seen some big updates for Proton VPN. When it comes to features, the privacy-focused VPN historically lagged behind its competitors for the best VPN crown – but this is changing.

A new UI, Apple TV and Window Arm support, alongside a host of anti-censorship features have all been launched recently and Proton VPN is continuing this charge throughout 2025.

Proton VPN has shared a roadmap which highlights improvements and new features coming this spring and summer.

The majority of updates are coming to its iOS and Mac VPN apps, but Windows, Android, and Linux will all be getting some love.

Apple appreciation

Apple users are getting a lot of attention from Proton VPN in upcoming updates. The biggest news is the imminent launch of split tunneling on macOS.

You will be able to choose which apps or websites you route through your VPN and which ones bypass it. This is particularly useful for sites that may not work with your VPN and means you no longer have to turn your VPN off to access them.

Split tunneling is a common feature on Android and Windows VPN apps, but is notoriously difficult to achieve on Apple devices. Private Internet Access (PIA) and Mullvad both offer split tunneling for Mac and Surfshark recently launched Bypasser for Mac – its own version of split tunneling.

ExpressVPN and NordVPN don't offer split tunneling on newer Mac devices, so this would be a major boost for Proton VPN users. As well as Mac, the feature is coming to the Linux VPN app.

(Image credit: Proton VPN)

Mac is also seeing some more technical features come its way, in the form of port forwarding and custom DNS. Port forwarding allows external devices to connect to a specific device within your local network and is useful for P2P networking.

Custom DNS lets you choose your preferred third-party DNS service and can often improve VPN speeds. This feature is also coming to iOS.

The iPhone VPN app is also getting Guest Mode. It's already in use on the Android VPN app and lets users sign up and use Proton VPN Free without creating an account – a lifeline for those living in censored countries.

What else is coming?

NetShield, Proton VPN's threat protection feature, is getting an update. It will now be able to detect and block phishing attacks. This is a much welcomed improvement as NetShield currently can't match NordVPN's Threat Protection Pro or Surfshark's antivirus.

Proton VPN is one of the best streaming VPNs and one of the fastest VPNs too. This spring, streaming support will be expanded to more services. Speeds are being fine-tuned to make the VPN even faster, and full compatibility is coming for IPv6-only connections on Windows, Mac, and iOS.

Proton VPN profiles allow you to save custom connection settings for different uses and improvements are coming to Android and Windows. Android will be getting a light theme option, as well as more features for Android TV.

Proton VPN has been taking the fight to internet censorship and it's expanding its methods to help you connect securely and access its VPN in countries with robust censorship capabilities.

(Image credit: Proton VPN)

Later in 2025

All of these updates are due by summer 2025, but by the end of the year Proton VPN hopes to implement even more.

A command-line interface (CLI) on Linux is upcoming, and Proton is also is exploring GUI improvements. Proton VPN is one of the best gaming VPNs and optimizations and customizations will aim to make for a faster and more responsive gaming experience.

Finally, more improvements to VPN profiles are being worked on, as well as new features to combat emerging privacy threats online.