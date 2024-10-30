Proton VPN now available on Apple TV - all you need to know

Proton VPN, one of the best VPN services available, has announced the launch of its new Apple TV VPN application. Available now, users can unblock and watch content not available in their current location from the comfort of their living room, without having to worry about installing software on their router.

The app is available to anyone with a paid Proton VPN plan (Proton VPN Plus, Proton Unlimited). Users can access content from home and while abroad or travelling, keeping their activity private from their internet service provider (ISP) and third parties.

After downloading the Proton VPN tvOS app, users can connect to servers in their chosen country. The app has been optimised for TV, featuring larger icons and designed to be operated using a TV remote. The app boasts the full range of privacy and security benefits, as found in Proton's iOS VPN app.

Based on the Proton VPN iPad app, Proton VPN has also announced its compatibility with the Apple Vision Pro, enabling users to protect their privacy during work or gaming sessions, when at home or when travelling.

"Today’s releases represent an important step in Proton’s mission to help all users take control of their data on every platform and device," says David Peterson, Proton VPN's General Manager. "Users can now keep their streaming habits, online activity, and their IP address private from their Internet Service Providers or any other third parties."

What other VPNs can be used on Apple TV?

Recent updates to tvOS mean that Apple TV devices now support the use of VPNs. This allows you to benefit from their data protection and privacy before reaching Apple TV. Proton VPN is not the first to launch a dedicated Apple TV VPN, with many of its rivals such as ExpressVPN and Private Internet Access already having developed native software for the device.

When choosing a streaming VPN you should look for access to all the major streaming sites, fast speeds, and a variety of servers. We should mention that streaming companies are not fans of VPNs and can threaten deactivation of your account if you use one. However, we have never heard of that actually happening and the best streaming VPNs remain unaffected.

VPN services can make claims about streaming, but many end up underperforming. Our testing has found providers who shout the loudest don't always deliver. However, if a VPN does make promises and you have issues, you have a stronger case to make to their support teams.

We test if Netflix is available from a variety of servers in countries such as the UK, US, Canada, Australia, India, and Japan, as well as other popular streaming sites like Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer. Any VPN providers that don't perform well, are marked down in our reviews.