This enormous gaming monitor just got a huge $600 discount — get it now

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is one of the best gaming monitors I've ever reviewed. This 49-inch device carried an equally large price tag at time of release. But for the next four days, you can get this monstrous monitor for an equally huge discount.

You can buy the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 for $1,199 on Samsung's website. That's not exactly cheap, but saving $600 isn't anything to balk at. This sale is similar to what we saw during Black Friday, which is awesome. At such a discount, you can nab yourself a PS5 or Xbox Series X to play on Samsung’s monitor. This sale is only happening for four more days, so it's best you jump on it now before the monitor returns to its original price. (For more deals, check out our guide to the best Presidents Day sales).

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: was $1,799 now $1,199 @ Samsung

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 impresses thanks to its expansive 49-inch curved OLED display and lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate. Normally priced at $1,599, it's practically a steal at $1,199. In our Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review, we said although the Editor's Choice monitor is indeed pricey, its gorgeous display quality, immersive field of view, and host of Samsung TV/gaming apps make it a gaming monitor winner. This is a deal you don't want to miss if you want a super immersive gaming experience.

Price check: $1,199 @ Best Buy

As I said in my Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review, this is a curved gaming monitor that commands attention. Its 1,800R curvature immerses you in whatever games you’re playing, while the panel’s 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time ensure a smooth and lag-free experience. The Samsung OLED panel also delivers stunning detail and vibrant colors. Visually, this device is a stunner.

The monitor is also great for multitaskers since the expansive display gives you plenty of room to keep multiple windows open. In addition, built-in Samsung smart TV apps found in the best Samsung TVs make the Odyssey OLED G9 into a second (or even a primary) television.

The Odyssey OLED G9's expansive size is both its greatest strength and weakness. When testing it, I had to sit about four and a half feet away from the display so that I could see everything in its entirety. I had a deep enough desk to situate the monitor at a comfortable distance but this might not be true for everyone who wants this device.

Still, the monitor delivers stellar performance. Thanks to its blistering high 240Hz refresh rate, every game I played ran silky smooth. The 0.03ms response time all but eliminated any perceptible input lag. Adaptive Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro also ensure smooth gameplay. The Neo Quantum Processor Pro chip powering the monitor did a splendid job of ensuring blazing-fast performance, which is especially useful for FPS and fighting games. And don't worry if you own an Nvidia GPU, as you'll still enjoy blazing-fast performance.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is one of the most immersive gaming monitors you can find. At this discounted price, it's hard to overlook. If you're interested, be sure to buy it now before this sale ends.