Apple Maps may soon get ads, letting businesses pay to boost visibility

Apple is reportedly considering introducing advertisements into its Maps app in a move to boost its growing Services revenue, according to an Apple insider.

As per Bloomberg's Power On newsletter, Apple is mulling ways in which it might monetize the navigation app, after an all-hands meeting was called to "explore" the matter. This is not the first time that ads have been pondered for the Apple Maps app. Previous talks were held in 2022, after a report revealed that engineering work was "already underway to launch search ads". At the time, ads were believed to reach the app by 2023, however, that obviously didn’t come to fruition.

As with that 2022 rumour, the current exploration doesn’t mean that advertisements will imminently appear on the navigation app, as no timeline or work has been confirmed. Based on previous advertisement inclusions, there are multiple ways in which the Cupertino company could introduce ads onto the platform.

Bloomberg suggests that Apple Maps could look to implement ads in the same fashion as Google Maps, where a business or restaurant pays Google to appear higher up in search results. Additionally, businesses might also be able to pay Apple to have their retail locations showcased on the map itself.

Apple already displays ads on its App Stores by suggesting sponsored applications in search results and on the home page. The company also switched to an internal advertisement sales team late last year for its Apple News application, with the platform now displaying mid-article advertisements, sponsored stories and subscriptions.

Increasing Apple's Services revenue in the works

(Image credit: Apple)

The introduction of advertisements into Apple Maps appears to be a part of a move to boost Apple's Services revenue. As per Apple Insider, in August 2024, the company had a 51% share in voice in programmatic advertising, up 6% year-on-year, and made around $10 billion in Services revenue from ads alone in 2024.

Bloomberg also suggests that Apple could be looking into introducing ads to its streaming service, Apple TV Plus. The streamer already runs advertisements during MLS and MLB games.