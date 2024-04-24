Amazon has a huge sale on Asus laptops — here’s the 7 deals I’d buy from $189
Asus laptops are up to $400 off at Amazon
Time to upgrade your laptop. Amazon just launched a huge sale on Asus laptops and Asus gaming laptops, with up to $400 off. Everything from budget-friendly Chromebooks to powerful gaming machines has been discounted, so make sure you don’t miss out.
The cheapest deal of the bunch is the Asus 14-inch Chromebook for $189 at Amazon ($60 off.) This Chromebook has 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It’s not the most powerful laptop out there, but it works fine for everyday tasks like browsing the web and watching videos.
If you’re looking for something more powerful, the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo is $1,899 at Amazon. It’s configured with an Intel i9-13900H CPU, 32GB RAM, a 1TB SSD and an NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4050 GPU. This laptop is great for creative work because it has an extra display above the keyboard.
Keep scrolling for more of my favorite Asus laptop deals at Amazon. If you’re more of an Apple fan, check out this huge sale on Apple M3 powered MacBooks and iMacs. Plus, see the Adidas deals I’d buy from $9.
Asus laptop deals — Best sales now
Asus 14" Chromebook C424: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
If you need a cheap laptop for everyday browsing and streaming, this Asus Chromebook should do the job. It has a 14-inch FHD display, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It's also very portable, weighing 2.87 pounds and measuring 0.71 inches thick.
Asus 15.6" Vivobook Go: was $229 now $199 @ Amazon
The Asus Vivobook Go is a good choice if you want a cheap, portable Windows laptop. It features an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display FHD has a 60Hz refresh rate. It's also very portable, weighing 3.46 pounds and measuring 0.71 inches thick.
Asus Vivobook 14: was $479 now $399 @ Amazon
The Asus Vivobook 14 is a solid laptop for shoppers on a budget. It comes with an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also has a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD display that reaches 250 nits of brightness. Right now it's on sale for $80 off its usual price.
Asus TUF Gaming F15: was $899 now $750 @ Amazon
This Asus TUF gaming laptop sports an Intel Core i5-12500H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage and GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. It also has a 15.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. As its name suggests, this is one tough gaming laptop — Asus says it can survive drops, vibration, humidity and extreme temperatures. It's a solid deal at this price, but note that this is an older model.
Asus VivoBook Pro 16: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Amazon
Big screen meets big power with the Asus VivoBook Pro 16, a Windows 11 laptop that packs some serious specs. You get a beefy 13th-gen Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $300 off the regular price. This is a great laptop for content creators and a solid MacBook Pro alternative for way less money.
Asus ROG Strix G16: was $1,999 now $1,649 @ Amazon
Asus makes some of the best gaming laptops, and the ROG Strix G16 is a prime example. This notebook features a 16-inch (1,920 x 1,080) 165Hz display, a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU, an RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo: was $2,299 now $1,899 @ Amazon
If one display isn't enough, the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo has an extra display above its keyboard. The main display is a 14.5-inch touch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the extra ScreenPad Plus display measures 12.7-inches. It's configured with an Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4050 GPU, 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. This laptop is well equipped for creative work and some light gaming.
