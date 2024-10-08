I’ve written about Prime Day MacBook deals for 5 years — and I’m shocked how cheap the M3 MacBooks are

Amazon’s October Prime Day (or Prime Big Deal Days if you’re nasty) has brought with it a boatload of amazing deals on the best MacBooks you can buy.

We’re all trained to believe that Black Friday is the best time to save on Apple’s laptops. But with an October event on the horizon — bringing M4 Macs to the party — it’s actually now that you’ll find the most shockingly low prices on current M3 MacBook Air and Pro models.

In fact, some of these prices are at the lowest we’ve ever seen. It’s almost as if the Cupertino crew are quickly trying to shift stock ahead of a certain M4 MacBook Pro. But I promise with up to $500 off these monsters of performance and power efficiency, you won’t feel an ounce of buyers’ remorse. After all, all of these laptops support Apple Intelligence.

So without further ado, let’s get into the best Prime Day MacBook deals that you can pick up over the next 48 hours (or until stock runs out).

Prime Day MacBook deals

M3 MacBook Air (13-inch): was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon

The best overall MacBook is currently $300 off — matching its lowest ever price and making this one of the biggest deals of Prime Big Deal Days. Inside, you’re getting that impressive M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB and that gorgeous Liquid Retina display. In our review, we praised this Editor’s Choice model for its versatility and long battery life.

M2 MacBook Air (13-inch): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Don't worry — you'll still get all the Apple Intelligence features with this older version of the MacBook Air. But for that super low price, you're getting an impressive machine for most tasks. That M2 is still surprising in its performance and power efficiency.

M3 MacBook Air (15-inch): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

It's the supersized Air — the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is $200 off right now. The key differences are that gigantic screen for all the big display pleasures like binge watching and working on a giant canvas, and the additional battery capacity in this bigger shell. It means you can easily get over 15 hours on one charge!

M3 MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon

Dropping back to its lowest ever price, the M3-based MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy right now — packing blistering performance, a fantastic display, robust graphics and a battery life of over 17 hours! Plus, you get more ports than the MacBook Air, including HDMI and an SD Card slot.

M3 Pro MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ B&H

Cheaper than Amazon (and cheaper than Black Friday), you can get $200 off the M3 Pro MacBook Pro at B&H. At this price, that powerful configuration of the M3 Pro chipset and 18GB of RAM just became all the more tempting. Plus, that Space Black finish makes you feel like Batman using it!

M3 Max MacBook Pro (16-inch): was $3,499 now $2,999 @ Best Buy

The ultimate MacBook is on sale. This is a serious monster of a laptop for creative professionals on the go — sporting an M3 Max chip with 14-core CPU and 30-core GPU, 36GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD. It also has a stunning 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and comes in the sleek Space Black color option.