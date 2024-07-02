Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us, with the megaton sales event kicking off July 16. In the build up to this price-slashing extravaganza, deals on some of the best gaming laptops are popping up more frequently.

Right now, a variety of major manufacturers are selling impressive systems, from the budget but performant Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 to the more powerful RTX 4070-powered Alienware m18, which has just seen a colossal price drop.

With Prime Day still a couple of weeks away, some even sweeter deals may drop. In the here and now though, these are the gaming laptops discounts I currently like the most.

Best early Prime Day gaming laptop deals

MSI Katana 15: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Amazon

ACT FAST! This is an incredible discount. I'm struggling to think of a RTX 4070 laptop that’s dropped to this sort of price before. No wonder Amazon has it listed as a limited deal. MSI's 15-inch laptop not only comes with Team Green's brilliant GPU, you also get a Gen 13 Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a FHD (1920 x 1080) screen with a speedy 144Hz refresh rate.

Alienware m16 R2: was $1699 @ Now $1,399 @ Dell

With a subdued design, a comfortable keyboard and strong gaming performance, the 16-inch Alienware m16 is easy to recommend now it just dropped by $300. $1,399 is a respectable price point for a gaming laptop that houses an RTX 4060 GPU and an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor.

Alienware m18: was $2,549 now $1,749 @ Best Buy

One of the biggest, baddest 18-inch laptops to cross our desk in quite some time. With a FHD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, the panel's refresh rate can hit a remarkable 480Hz, making it an ideal choice for future eSports champs. A powerful RTX 4070 GPU and an AMD Ryen 9 7000 Series should ensure top-tier gaming results.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16: was $3,499 now $2,201@ Amazon

One of the coolest looking laptops around. And not just because it appears to have dropped out of the UCSS Nostromo. A beast that actually shows some elegance, its mighty RTX 4080 GPU, powerful Ryzen 9 CPU and 32GB of DDR5 RAM all impressive. But it's that 14.1 integrated ROG Screenpad Plus (that also helps with air intake), which makes the Duo feel like a bit of a one of a kind.

HP Omen Transcend: was $1,559 now $1,149

While it's good to see the Omen Transcend embrace Copilot features, it's equally pleasingly to see a gaming laptop put on quite the lightshow. The RGB glow that surrounds the Omen's terrifically snappy keyboard gets downright addictive. The RTX 4050 means you'll have to make compromomises in certain games, but there's no denying how stunning the Omen's 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED screen is.

Dell G15: was $1,449 now $999 @ Best Buy

This 15.6-inch laptop make look a little chunky but it feels mean overly grumbling about the G15'd looks when it gives you an RTX 4060 GPU, a Gen 13 Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM for under a $1,000. In terms of value for money, it's hard to top this Dell G15 deal.