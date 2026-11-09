Not a typo: Telstra is currently slicing 50% off its NBN plans for Black Friday

It's officially Black November here in Australia, and in a surprising turn of events, Telstra's running a half-price discount on its NBN plans.

From now until November 30, 2026, Telstra is slashing up to 50% off its NBN plans during the first four months of service. Yes, you read that right — Australia's largest (and often most expensive) telco is offering discounts of up to AU$240 off its premium NBN plans.

Two of the most attractive Black Friday Telstra deals includes its NBN 100 and NBN 500 plans, both down to just AU$49p/m for the first four months. You'll save a nice AU$200 on these family-focused plans before the price increases to AU$99p/m ongoing.

Deals on anything remotely related to Telstra — including its mobile plans — are exceedingly rare, especially ones that drop half the price. So if you ever wanted to see if Telstra is worth its high price tags, now's the time to give it a go.

Telstra | NBN 100 | AU$49p/m (for 4 months, then AU$99p/m ongoing) With up to 100/20Mbps advertised speeds during busy evening hours, Telstra's NBN 100 plan is now just AU$49p/m for the first four months. In this impressive Black Friday deal, the telco has sliced AU$200 off this plan before the price increases to AU$99p/m ongoing. This plan is ideal for homes with multiple users and devices. Do note that if you have FTTP or HFC at home, Telstra's NBN 500 plan costs the same, but with 5x more speed. You can check it out below. Total minimum cost: AU$49 | Total first year cost: AU$988 | Total yearly cost: AU$1,188

Telstra | NBN 500 | AU$49p/m (for 4 months, then AU$99p/m ongoing) Clocking up to 500/40Mbps advertised speeds in the busy evening hours, Telstra's NBN 500 plan is now just AU$49p/m for the first four months. This Black Friday deal slices AU$200 off this family-focused plan before the price increases to AU$99p/m ongoing. This plan is ideal for homes with multiple users and devices, making it great for 4K streaming, gaming and video calls all at the same time, with few interruptions. Telstra's plan works on a no-lock-in contract and comes with unlimited data. Total minimum cost: AU$49 | Total first year cost: AU$988 | Total yearly cost: AU$1,188

The only caveat with these enticing deals is that you'll need to BYO modem for either plan. That said, you can opt in to plans that include Telstra's Smart Modem 4 for an additional monthly fee, or pay AU$360 upfront for the modem.

That's not the biggest dealbreaker, though — we typically suggest BYO modems, especially if you want to shop around for a better NBN deal when the introductory offer ends.

It's also worth noting Telstra's cancellation policy here, as the ongoing rates for both plans are above average for the tiers. As per Telstra's T&Cs, you can cancel at any time, but you'll need to pay any device fees in full if you included a modem with your plan.

If you're eager to try Australia's largest telco, Telstra's Black Friday discounts are worth considering. Want to look at Telstra's full range of Black Friday offers? You can check them out below.

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