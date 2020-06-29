Samsung Cloud storage: Everything you need to know about it

If you’ve got a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, it likely comes with access to free cloud storage and sync with Samsung Cloud . This cloud storage service enables you to store critical data like contacts, photos, and settings in case you lose your device or need to do a factory reset on your smartphone or tablet.

But, Samsung Cloud operates a little bit differently than many comparable cloud storage services. Let’s take a closer look at what this platform offers and whether it’s worth using.

Check out our guide to the best cloud storage services

What is Samsung Cloud?

Samsung Cloud is a cloud storage platform built and maintained by Samsung SDS, a little-known subsidiary of Samsung that focuses on IT services.

Importantly, Samsung Cloud isn’t a publicly accessible cloud storage service. You have to have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone or tablet to use it. In addition, Samsung Cloud is only enabled on devices in the Galaxy 6, J3, Note 4, and Tab A and Tab S2 series or newer.

Most Galaxy device owners get 15 GB of storage space for free. However, Verizon customers are not included in this deal and don’t receive any free cloud storage from Samsung.

What can you do with that storage space? Samsung Cloud is designed to sync with a number of built-in Android and Samsung apps, including Calendar, Contacts, Samsung Notes, and Samsung Keyboard. That means you can keep up-to-date versions of your most important smartphone and tablet data in the cloud for backup and recovery. Better yet, storing data from these preloaded Samsung apps doesn’t count towards your 15 GB storage limit.

You can also choose to back up certain types of data directly to Samsung Cloud. For example, you have the option to save documents, text messages, audio files such as voice recordings, and photos and videos to your cloud space. Notably, 15 GB fills up very quickly once you start storing these types of files.

One major limitation to Samsung Cloud is that the service doesn’t support third-party app data. That means you won’t be able to backup data like WhatsApp messages or settings for all your mobile apps.

How to save data in Samsung Cloud

To start using your Samsung Cloud storage, navigate to the Accounts and Backup tab in your device settings and then tap Samsung Cloud. You’ll need to create an account the first time you log into the cloud space. Once logged in, you can see how much storage you’re using, choose which types of data to back up, or restore data from the cloud to your device.

You can also access Samsung Cloud from a desktop, although you won’t be able to transfer files to and from the cloud using the browser interface. Navigate to support.samsungcloud.com, click Sign in, and then log in using your account credentials.

Should I use Samsung Cloud?

If your Samsung device has access to the Samsung Cloud, it’s worth enabling it to back up data from your Samsung apps. Since these don’t count towards your data limit, there’s no need to worry about space. Plus, if you ever lose your phone, Samsung Cloud offers an easy path for recovering some important data like contacts.

That said, using Samsung Cloud as an all-around cloud storage solution isn’t ideal for most users. It’s easy to fill up your initial 15 GB very quickly. Upgrading to 50 GB costs $0.99 per month and 200 GB costs $2.99 per month. By comparison, iDrive charges just $4 per month for up to 2 TB of cloud storage.

On top of that, Samsung Cloud isn’t very flexible. The availability of Samsung Cloud varies by device, mobile carrier, Android version, and country. Even if you pay for additional storage, you still can’t back up files from non-Samsung devices to Samsung Cloud.