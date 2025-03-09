I never thought I’d consider giving up my Beats but these Edifier headphones changed everything

Between sitting on the train commuting to work, evening walks, weekend runs and work calls, I spend a lot of time wearing headphones. I think it's safe to say I know what I like (and what I don’t like) when I am trying out a new pair of headphones.

I have been a die hard fan of Beats ever since my first pair — the Beats Solo HD. I later graduated to the Beats Solo 3s and ended up where I am now, with my Beats Studio 3 headphones.

What I love about the Studio 3 is how comfortable they are to wear for extended periods of time. This paired with their awesome ANC technology, they are a staple in my life — but they are expensive.

Enter the Edifier WH950NB headphones.

When I got to test out the Edifier WH950NB headphones, I’ll admit, I was totally skeptical and ready to be colored unimpressed because of the low price for ANC headphones — but I pleasantly surprised by these budget wonders. In my opinion, they're some of the best cheap noise-canceling headphones around for the money. Here's why.

Strong ANC

As a music fanatic, I am keen to get the best out of my favorite songs, so when audio quality and ANC combine in such a way that I am spirited away, it's such a great feeling… and it makes running 4 miles a little bit easier.

The Edifier WH950NB headphones have two active noise cancelation and environmental noise cancellation modes that you can use depending on your activity or environment. So when I was running I was able to use Ambient Sound Mode to keep me aware of my surroundings.

You don’t get these options with Beats, you can only switch ANC on and off.

When I was on the train and sat near a wailing baby though, I was blessed with High Noise Cancelation so I could avoid tearing my hair out. The ANC rivals that of premium headphones; with my Studio 3s, I experience wind buffeting when walking but had no issue with the Edifiers.

Quality sound

I have tried other headphones, like the AirPods Max headphones by Apple, and I do keep a pair of their AirPods handy for days when overheads are too bulky, but I always come back to Beats for comfort and sound quality.

So this is why the Edifier WH950NB headphones shocked me. I could hear layers of my favorite songs that my Beats completely fail to pick up on — every guitar lick and drum beat of my favorite songs were crystal clear.

And when I used the headphones to watch The Witcher in their dedicated Theater Mode, I was blown away by how detailed the soundscape was. When I watch the show with my Studio 3s it just sounds, for lack of a better word — basic.

The Edifiers may be budget but their sound certainly doesn’t feel like it.

Edifier Connect

The Edifier Connect app pushes these already epic headphones to the to even greater heights. You get complete control over how you listen. As a guitarist who enjoys dissecting the layers of sound in the songs I listen to, I had a lot of fun with the app.

Unlike with Beats, you can play around with EQ settings on the WH950NBs to suit you. The app gives a sense of full control to the listener which I appreciate.

Finicky buttons

While the overall design of the Edifier WH950NB headphones is sleek, I didn’t love their onboard controls. The buttons require you to double tap, or hold down for a couple of seconds to perform different functions.

When you’re running and want to hit skip with the simple hit of a button, it just isn’t possible. I ended up getting my phone out of my pocket and skipping songs or changing sound modes that way. So here, it's the Beats for the win.

It isn’t the end of the world, but a few extra buttons wouldn’t harm the minimalistic design of the WH950NBs since the existing buttons are so discreet anyway. The Edifiers are great in so many other ways that this can totally be overlooked if you’re willing to rely on an app.