Up to $150 off Sony headphones at Amazon and Walmart — 5 deals I recommend buying

Sony has consistently topped our lists of the best headphones. So if you want to get your hands on a pair, check out these Sony headphone sales.
Right now the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are $308 at Walmart ($90 off.) These are our choice for the best headphones you can buy — they deliver great sound, up to 40 hours of battery life and excellent active noise cancelation.
If you're after something a bit cheaper, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are $198 at Amazon ($150 off.) While the newer XM5 headphones have slightly better sound quality and longer battery life, the XM4 headphones still offer incredible value for money. Check out our Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones vs Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones face-off to see all the differences.
Best sales now
Sony WF-C500: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon
These rank top in our best wireless earbuds under $100, and this deal means they're too good to miss. There's no ANC, but our Sony WF-C500 review said that music sounds punchy, and there's full EQ control via the awesome Sony Connect Headphones app. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case.
Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $98 @ Walmart
The WF-C700N are Sony's budget active noise-cancelling earbuds. They feature excellent noise cancellation, ambient sound and up to 10 hours of battery life or up to 7.5 hours with ANC enabled. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds in terms of value.
Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $198 @ Amazon
Our Sony WH-1000XM4 review found that these headphones offered great performance, superior comfort, and had impressive battery life of up to 38 hours. Despite being superseded by the Sony WH-1000XM5, they continue to rank as some of the most popular over-ear active noise canceling headphones on the market. Save big right now.
Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $232 @ Walmart
The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds review, we said they have some of the strongest active noise canceling around, outstanding sound quality and a great companion app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $308 @ Walmart
The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship noise-canceling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life, (or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled). We rank these as the best headphones on the market overall.
