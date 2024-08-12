Up to $150 off Sony headphones at Amazon and Walmart — 5 deals I recommend buying

Sony has consistently topped our lists of the best headphones. So if you want to get your hands on a pair, check out these Sony headphone sales.

Right now the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are $308 at Walmart ($90 off.) These are our choice for the best headphones you can buy — they deliver great sound, up to 40 hours of battery life and excellent active noise cancelation.

If you're after something a bit cheaper, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are $198 at Amazon ($150 off.) While the newer XM5 headphones have slightly better sound quality and longer battery life, the XM4 headphones still offer incredible value for money. Check out our Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones vs Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones face-off to see all the differences.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Sony headphone deals. Plus, check out the deals I'd get at Amazon this week and the home and garden deals from $9 in Home Depot's sale.