OpenAI launches another model before GPT 5 — here’s what this one can do

AI models seem to be dropping left, right and center right now, with the latest coming from OpenAI. No, they haven’t finally released GPT-5, instead, they’ve complicated the naming system even further with the release of GPT-4.1.

In fact, there are actually three new versions: GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini and GPT-4.1 Nano. However, for most people, these models won’t be particularly helpful, with OpenAI stating they excel in coding abilities.

The GPT-4.1 series won’t be available via ChatGPT but instead via OpenAI’s API system (a platform for making AI products through OpenAI).

These models have a 1-million-token context window. This means they can absorb roughly 750,000 words (more than all of the Lord of the Rings books and the Hobbit put together).

OpenAI, along with its competitors like Google and Anthropic, is building two kinds of models right now. On one side are the consumer versions, like ChatGPT and Gemini, and on the other are programming and reasoning models built with more power and the ability to take on more complex challenges.

What does this mean for the average person?

This side of OpenAI’s market is pretty niche in terms of who will be using the models. Coders and researchers will be making full use of the GPT-4.1 series, looking to these models to better understand the inner workings of AI and using its brains to accomplish complex coding tasks.

However, while this won’t directly affect most of us, it does show the development being made by OpenAI. Most noticeably, the ability for its models to take in large amounts of contextual data with higher token limits.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These are also some of OpenAI’s fastest models to date, showing the potential for faster models in the future, even when dealing with more complex tasks.

Where is GPT-5?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

OpenAI has, for a long time now, been promising the release of GPT-5. This would be the next powerhouse behind ChatGPT and in theory, the biggest update OpenAI has released in a very long time.

Addressing the mess that is their naming system recently, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI stated on X “How about we fix our model naming by this summer and everyone gets a few more months to make fun of us (which we very much deserve) until then?”

how about we fix our model naming by this summer and everyone gets a few more months to make fun of us (which we very much deserve) until then?April 14, 2025

Aside from accepting the name blame here, it seems Altman is hinting towards a move forward for naming, or in other words, the start of GPT-5.

This would line up well with previous hints toward release dates, and as long as there are no delays or surprises, we may see the launch of GPT-5 in the next couple of months.