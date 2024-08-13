Purple’s best mattress for couples with back pain drops to $799 in Labor Day sale

Sleeping next to a partner isn’t always easy. Overheating, restlessness, and differing sleep schedules means that couples’ sleep can suffer… unless you have the right mattress. One of our favourite beds for couples is the original Purple bed-in-a-box and as of today you can save $200 on the Purple Mattress at Purple. A queen size is discounted to $1,299 (was $1,499) and you’ll get free shipping, a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty too.

Many of this year’s best mattresses for all sleepers focus on features designed to ease the sharing of a bed. From motion isolation to cooling tech, the right mattress can be revolutionary for couples who want to halt the sleep divorce and give bedsharing another go.

One of the best we’ve tested for this is the Purple mattress, made with Purple’s own GelFlex grid system designed to keep motion transfer low and air flow high. Basically that adds up to cooler, more peaceful sleep for the both of you.

Purple’s GelFlex grid technology also dishes out excellent pressure relief as well as responsive support (it flexes with your body) around the back and hips. All of those features combined make it a great choice for couples shopping this year’s Labor Day mattress sales and deals for a good discount on a top-rated mattress in a box.