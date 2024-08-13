Purple’s best mattress for couples with back pain drops to $799 in Labor Day sale
Save $200 on the Original Purple Mattress in early Labor Day sale
Sleeping next to a partner isn’t always easy. Overheating, restlessness, and differing sleep schedules means that couples’ sleep can suffer… unless you have the right mattress. One of our favourite beds for couples is the original Purple bed-in-a-box and as of today you can save $200 on the Purple Mattress at Purple. A queen size is discounted to $1,299 (was $1,499) and you’ll get free shipping, a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty too.
Many of this year’s best mattresses for all sleepers focus on features designed to ease the sharing of a bed. From motion isolation to cooling tech, the right mattress can be revolutionary for couples who want to halt the sleep divorce and give bedsharing another go.
One of the best we’ve tested for this is the Purple mattress, made with Purple’s own GelFlex grid system designed to keep motion transfer low and air flow high. Basically that adds up to cooler, more peaceful sleep for the both of you.
Purple’s GelFlex grid technology also dishes out excellent pressure relief as well as responsive support (it flexes with your body) around the back and hips. All of those features combined make it a great choice for couples shopping this year’s Labor Day mattress sales and deals for a good discount on a top-rated mattress in a box.
Purple Mattress
Was from: $999
Now from: $799
Saving: up to $200 at Purple
Summary: A good mattress for couples focuses on temperature control, responsive support, and motion isolation. The testers for our Purple Mattress review rate it highly in all of these key areas. And the magic starts with Purple’s GelFlex grid tech. This is a hyper-elastic grid that offers medium firm support and flexes under pressure before bouncing back. So, if you‘re a side sleeper yet your partner sleeps on their back, you’ll both feel comfy and supported here. The grid system also boosts airflow. While the Purple Mattress is slightly higher in price than other brands, we think it’s a dynamic option, suitable for all kinds of sleepers. However, our testers found the edge support was slightly lacking, so you may want to consider an alternative (we recommend the Saatva Classic from $1,195 at Saatva) if you like to sleep right up to the edge of your bed.
Benefits: 100 night trial | 10 year warranty | Free shipping
Price history: Purple mattress sales run throughout the year, with the brand’s biggest discounts falling on major holidays. This year so far, we saw the Memorial Day sale and the 4th July sales offer $100 off all sizes of the original Purple Mattress, so this year’s Labor Day sale is a fantastic time to buy. We don’t expect to see discounts this big again until Black Friday in November. A queen is on sale for $1,299 (was $1,499), but there are larger savings of up to .$1,000 in the wider Purple Labor Day sale.
