Stop scrolling — here are 18 Prime Day Hair and Beauty deals that you don't wanna miss

Prime Big Deal Days is in full swing, which means there's no better time than right now to shop all things beauty and haircare at Amazon.

I review hair tools for a living, and even I’m flabbergasted by how good this week’s deals are. There are discounts on quite literally everything, from K-Beauty and skincare tools to haircare and stylers; your options are truly endless!

There are even savings to be found on recently released hair tools, including ghd's new Duet airstylers, Dreame's AI-powered Aero Straight Pro and Shark's Glossi hot air brush. And if you've been considering stepping into the world of LED skincare tech, some tidy savings are going on Shark's CryoGlow mask and Dreame's Chroma Photon mask.

• Shop Amazon's full Prime Day sale

I've spotted 18 of the best hair tool and skincare deals and popped them for your perusal below. It's worth noting, though, that these discounts won't last long, as they're set to expire on Monday, October 5.

Best Prime Day Hairtool deals

Best Prime Day Skincare deals

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