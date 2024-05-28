Hurry! Apple's cheapest smartwatch just crashed to its lowest price ever

If you want a smartwatch without the high price tag, you'll be hard-pressed to find a watch that tops the Apple Watch SE. We named it one of the best smartwatches you can get and it's an even greater value now that it's on sale.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch SE (GPS/LTE/40mm) on sale for $239 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen and one of the best Apple Watch deals this week.

The Apple Watch SE is the best smartwatch for iPhone users on a budget. In our Apple Watch SE (2022) review, we praised this smartwatch for its mighty S8 chipset as well as its extensive list of useful health and safety features.

This smartwatch can count your steps and measure your heart rate. Plus, there's Emergency SOS, Fall Detection and Crash Detection, which can come in handy in case of an accident. As far as battery life, the Apple Watch SE lasts for about 18 hours, though using low-power mode stretched that out to about 24 hours on a single charge in our tests.

We were disappointed in the Apple Watch SE's lack of an always-on display and chunky bezels. But overall, it's a solid option for anybody looking for a smartwatch that's cheaper than the Series 9.