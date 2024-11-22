Forget Garmin — the Suunto Race S just hit its lowest price ever for Black Friday
Snag a Suunto in the sales
The Suunto Race S impressed me on several fronts when I tested it earlier this year, but stood out in particular because of the value it offered. It’s a durable AMOLED sports watch with features like offline maps and accurate dual-band GPS tracking, plus long battery life, all for $349.
Right now the Suunto Race S is even better value, because it’s been reduced to its lowest ever price in the Black Friday sales. You can get the Suunto Race S for $299 at Amazon, one of the standout Black Friday smartwatch deals for anyone who wants a multisport watch.
The Suunto Race S is an AMOLED sports watch packed with useful features to help you train. It has offline maps for navigation, insightful training analysis to help you judge your workouts, and accurate dual-band GPS tracking. It’s already great value at its full price and now it’s below $300 for the first time, one of the best deals I’ve seen on a sports watch so far this Black Friday.
Garmin is the dominant brand for runners and triathletes at the moment, and there are some great Garmin Black Friday deals to consider right now too, but the Suunto Race S undercuts its Garmin equivalent — the Forerunner 265 — on price while also offering maps, a feature you don’t get on the 265.
The Race also has good battery life for a small AMOLED watch, seeing me through four days of use even when running every day and having the display set to always-on. It’s also a stylish watch and smaller and lighter than the more expensive Suunto Race while having all the same key sports and navigation features.
Competition in the mid-range sports watch market is fiercer than ever, with the Polar Vantage M3 and Coros Pace Pro recently coming out at the same price as the Suunto Race S. Both of those watches also have AMOLED displays and maps, and dual-band tracking, following the lead set by the Race S. Both are too new to be featured in Black Friday sales though, so the Suunto Race S edges ahead on value once again thanks to this $50 discount.
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.