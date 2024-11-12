Black Friday smartwatch deals 2024: I'm tracking the best sales on Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch, Garmin and more

Garmin Fenix 7: was $649 now $429 @ Amazon

The Fenix 7 was recently replaced by the Fenix 8, the best Garmin for marathons, but it remains a capable fitness-focused wearable that's jam-packed with helpful training and workout analysis tools. Moreover, this is the cheapest price I've ever seen the Fenix 7 sell for, making it one of the best sports watches you can get for under $450 right now.

