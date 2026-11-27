As an avid Apple Watch wearer, I dread the idea of sleeping in my bulky silicone watch band most nights. But more often than not, my need to track every iota of my REM sleep outweighs the desire to take off my watch and let my wrist breathe.

That was until very recently — I'm talking last week — when I swapped my watch for an Oura Ring 5, and while it's early days, but it has very much changed the game for my nighttime routine.

• Shop the best Oura Ring Black Friday deals here

If you've also been considering picking up a smart ring and were hoping for a Black Friday bargain, you were right to wait, as the Oura Ring 5 has just had its price slashed for Black Friday. Right now on its official website and at retailers like Myer and Amazon, the Oura Ring 5 can be had for as little as AU$449 — that's AU$200 off RRP!

Of course, the discount does depend on a few factors, like sizing and colourway, but if you've wanted to pick up the latest Oura Ring, this is a 31% saving on the regular price. It's worth pointing out that you'll need to size before you buy, so I'd suggest picking up the Oura Ring 5 sizing kit or heading to your local JB Hi-Fi or Myer.

My global colleagues crowned the Oura Ring 4 as the best sleep tracker of the year in 2025, and I've wanted to get my hands on one ever since. I ended up waiting long enough to pull the trigger that I've gone with a Ring 5 instead, and it has not disappointed — in particular, it's the most comfortable sleep tracker I've ever worn.

Like many fitness trackers that monitor your slumber, the Oura Ring 5 supplies you with sleep scores, a breakdown of your sleep stages and duration, bedtime reminders, and resting heart rate and blood oxygen measurements.

Personally, I'm a big fan of the recovery score, which lets you know how your sleep, stress and other health metrics might impact your day. (And if I'm being honest, hunting down the best Black Friday bargains is giving me a little bit of stress right now!)

If you're keen on an Oura Ring but don't necessarily need the newest generation, the Oura Ring 4 is also on sale on Amazon. With prices starting from AU$294 for the Black colourway, it's certainly worth considering if the Ring 5's AU$449 price is still too dear. I've popped some down below for your perusal, and I've added the much-needed sizing kits for the Oura Ring 4 and Oura Ring 5, too.

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