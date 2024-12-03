Rare deal alert — get a custom-made Pluto Pillow for just $105 while you still can this Cyber Monday

You might recognize the Pluto Pillow from Shark Tank, or maybe you read my Pluto Pillow hands-on review earlier this year. What you may not know is that this customizable pillow never goes on sale...until now. Ending today, the Pluto Pillow is $105 at Pluto Pillow for Cyber Monday.

That's a $20 savings, and considering you're getting a pillow made according to your specifications — well, as precise as Pluto’s abilities allow — it's quite an impressive value. It also comes with a 125-night trial (longer than what some of the best mattresses offer) as well as one free replacement in case it needs a few refinements.

I still use my Pluto Pillow and genuinely consider it one of the best pillows I’ve ever owned. (Of course, I did help design it!) If you’ve been curious about all the hype, now is the perfect time to buy. We likely won’t see it on sale again until 2025. Unlike Cyber Monday mattress deals that tend to linger for days, Pluto is strict about its discounts, so you have to act fast.

Pluto Pillow

Was: from $125

Now: from $105 at Pluto Pillow

Saving: At least $20; discount in-cart



Summary: Pluto uses an algorithm (plus human intervention) to create a 'perfect pillow' based on your specifications, which you'll detail in a brief quiz before purchasing. Depending on your answers, you'll get a pillow based on over one of over 35 available builds, although the construction will generally be the same with a shrink-resistant CertiPUR-US-certified foam core and either a quilted cover or a eucalyptus lyocell cover padded with down-alternative microfibers, if you tend to sleep warm. According to the user reviews, Pluto gets it right most of the time, with a 4.8 out of 5-star rating from over 2,400 reviews. You'll get 125 nights to try it out, and if something needs to be tweaked, you can request a free adjustment. (Otherwise, you can send it back free of charge for a full refund.) Note that delivery may take up to two weeks. Price history: Pluto Pillows don't ever go on sale until this time of year. A $20 discount may not seem like much, but a fully customized pillow for just a few bucks over $100 is still an incredible value. (It's even less than some of the adjustable fill pillows out there.) After $20 off, a standard Pluto Pillow is now $105 (was $125), while a king-size is $135 (was $155). The more you buy, the more you save, with $75 off $350 and $50 off $250, as well. You'll need to hurry as this Cyber Monday offer ends today. Benefits: 125-night trial | One free replacement | 1-year warranty | Free shipping and returns

