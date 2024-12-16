Saatva's smart mattress for seniors drops to its lowest price of the year — save up to $794
Today is THE best time to buy the Saatva Solaire mattress, thanks to a 15% off flash sale
With 50 different firmness options, the Saatva Solaire is a great smart bed for seniors as well as anyone experiencing back or muscle pain. Today, you can save 15% on the Saatva Solaire in Saatva's flash sale, which translates to a saving of up to $794 — that's better than Black Friday.
The Solaire is the only smart bed from the maker of our best mattress of 2024, the Saatva Classic, with the Solaire built with the same luxury materials. Plus it comes with remote-controlled smart features too, including adjustable firmness and positioning. This allows you to customize our sleep position to alleviate any aches and pains.
It's rare to see Saatva mattress sales beyond major sale periods and even when they do run discounts are not always this generous. The 15% off flash sale is the one we look out for when recommending any of the luxury brand's more expensive models like the Solaire. Here's why today is THE time to buy this smart mattress...
Saatva Solaire: from $3,295 $2,801 at Saatva
Mattress summary: Although the Saatva Solaire is one of our best smart beds of the year, it doesn't require heaps of technical knowledge. This is because it is controlled via a remote and its smart features don't extend far beyond adjustable firmness, meaning you should look elsewhere if smart sleep tracking is your priority. But if tackling back pain with sleep technology is what you're here for, stay put. The Saatva Solaire is our recommended smart mattress for back pain. It has 50 different firmness settings to choose from ranging from a super soft 3/10 firmness rating to a supportive and firm 7/10. You can personalize each side of the bed so that you and your partner get the pressure relief you need. You can also elevate the bed to keep you supported in a sitting up position that's perfect for bedtime reading. There is currently $674 off a queen size bringing the price to $3,821 (was $4,495). The discount goes up to $988 off a Split Cal King size. Plus, you'll still benefit from Saatva's generous lifetime warranty, free in-room delivery and setup, and free mattress removal.
Benefits: 1-year sleep trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white-glove delivery
Price history: The 15% off flash sale at Saatva offers the best price on the brand's more expensive mattresses including the Solaire. The next best discount we've seen is up to $500 off with just $400 off a queen size (we saw this in this year's Black Friday sales). But the current price drop knocks this out the park. Saatva's flash sales don't come around often or last very long, so we recommend snapping the Solaire up at its lowest price while you can.
Looking for something without the tech?
Saatva RX: from $1,995 $1,696 at Saatva
The Saatva RX is designed for sleepers with chronic back and joint pain who want a luxury bed. It has a plush surface that relieves pressure points and a supportive core that keeps the spine aligned. Like the Solaire, the current, limited time 15% off gives the lowest price on the Saatva Rx. You can save up to $569 now and a queen is down to $2,801 from $3,295. That's a saving you don't want to miss.
