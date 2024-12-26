The Bryte Balance is the smartest bed I've slept on — and it's $500 off during the after Christmas sales

If you want to sleep smarter in 2025, the Bryte Balance is a fantastic way to achieve that. Right now, you can save $500 on the Bryte Balance AI-Powered Smart Bed during Bryte's after Christmas sale. That drops the starting price to $5,799 for a queen (was $6,299) after the in-cart discount. It also comes with a free set of Nollapelli sheets, valued at over $300.

I visited the Park Terrace Hotel in New York City to try this remarkable smart bed for my Bryte Balance hands-on review and was impressed by how seamlessly it adjusted to my every movement. I've tested many of the year's best mattresses for all sleepers, but in my opinion, nothing comes close to the tailored support and relief of the Bryte Balance.

A heads up if you have FSA or HSA funds to use before you lose them at the end of the year — the Bryte Balance is an eligible product. It's unclear if the $500 off stacks with the FSA/HSA discount (around 30% off). In any case, don't sleep on this mattress sale if you want to bring home the smartest bed out there for less than retail price.

Bryte Balance AI-Powered Smart Bed

Was: from $6,299

Now: from $5,799

Saving: $500 off + free sheet set at Bryte



Summary: This 14" smart bed delivers a truly personalized sleep experience beyond adjustable firmness. Up to 90 ergonomically-placed foam-wrapped modules respond to movement and pressure, making subtle adjustments with even the slightest shifts in sleeping position. Better yet, these modules are super silent so you won't wake up to the unpleasant whirring of motors during the night. However, you can wake up to a silent alarm that gently vibrates the bed's surface — and fall asleep to any of the immersive BryteWave sound and motion experiences. You can ditch the wearables, as well, since the Bryte Balance's embedded sensors will track your vital sleep stats and beam that info to the AI-powered Sleep Concierge that lives within Bryte's companion app. Price history: Remember to add the Bryte Balance to your cart to see the sale price. This after Christmas sale features a lesser discount than we spotted during Black Friday ($700 off) and Cyber Monday ($1,000 off), but in addition to $500 off, you'll also get a free set of Nollapelli sheets, which retail from $317 for a queen size. Meanwhile, if you have FSA or HSA funds to use up before the end of the year, you'll be able to apply them to your purchase for an average savings of 30%. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | White Glove Delivery with assembly ($250)

