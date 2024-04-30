The 5 best queen Saatva Classic mattress rivals on sale for under $1,000 today

The Saatva Classic has topped all mattress rankings for a while, but even though this handcrafted hybrid is our number pick, it's also a premium buy. If your budget doesn't stretch that far yet you want a bed offering a similar feel or performance, I've found five Classic rivals on sale for under $1,000 today. My top pick is the DreamCloud Hybrid, reduced to $665 for a queen with a lifetime warranty at DreamCloud Sleep . That's the cheapest price since Black Friday.

Another excellent choice is the Beautyrest Harmony mattress reduced to $699 for a queen at Beautyrest. Both of these boxed beds offer multiple firmness levels, like Saatva, so you should find something to suit your sleep.

The Saatva Classic is the best mattress of 2024 and our top pick for every body, but there are brilliant rival options from Helix Sleep, Brooklyn Bedding and Cocoon by Sealy too. Saatva mattress prices are also at an all-time high right now, so if you aren't in a rush to buy, consider waiting as I predict a bigger Saatva mattress sale will arrive the closer we get to this year's Memorial Day mattress sales.

If you do need a new mattress urgently and can't stretch to the $1,795 price tag for a queen Saatva Classic, these are the five alternatives I recommend...

1. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was from $839 | from $419 at DreamCloud Sleep

The DreamCloud is our top budget-friendly alternative to the Saatva Classic. We were impressed with how luxurious this hybrid felt during our DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review, and while it doesn't have the personalization options of the Saatva, the medium-firm feel suits a lot of sleep styles. A queen is just $665 in the DreamCloud mattress sale. This is an evergreen sale, so we don't expect any price cuts for Memorial Day – but it's an excellent saving whenever you shop.

2. Beautyrest Harmony mattress: was from $599 | from $499 at Beautyrest

The Beautyrest Harmony mattress is an affordable hybrid that uses recycled materials to create a more sustainable build. Like the Saatva Classic, you have a lot of options to choose from, with six different feels and a cooling upgrade available. For a Saatva Classic experience, consider the Exceptional Cypress Bay Harmony mattress with a Plush Pilow Top. The new Beautyrest mattress sale has reduced the cost of a queen size mattress to $999.

3. Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid: was from $665 | from $98.80 at Brooklyn Bedding

The Signature Hybrid mattress rivals the Saatva Classic when it comes to customization options, with three firmness levels, a pillow top upgrade, and a wealth of sizes including short queen and Olympic queen. Our Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress review found the support to be excellent, and a standard queen size is only $999 in the spring sale.

4. Helix Midnight mattress: was from $811 | from $649 at Helix Sleep

Helix claims the Midnight is one of the best mattresses for side sleepers, and we felt it lived up to that promise during our Helix Midnight mattress review. If you're after pressure relief similar to that of the Saatva Classic at a lower price, the Helix Midnight is an excellent side sleeper alternative. A queen Helix Midnight is down to $999 in the 20% off sale, and you'll get two free pillows thrown in as well.

5. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid: was from $838 | from $539 at Cocoon by Sealy

If it's the temperature regulation that's drawing you to the Saatva Classic, consider the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid instead. The hybrid design encourages natural airflow, while the advanced cooling cover uses Phase Change Material to draw away heat. An evergreen 35% off sale takes the queen down to $899, and you'll get a bedding bundle for free – a fantastic deal for one of the best cooling mattresses.

Is the Saatva Classic mattress worth the money?

The Classic is the best Saatva mattress we've tested, balancing a luxurious finish with soothing pressure relief and three firmness choices, ensuring this bed suits a wide range of sleepers. The overall build quality means we think it is worth the money, but it's definitely an investment bed – the queen has an MSRP of $2095, which is too high for many budgets. Even during the semi-frequent sales, the Classic is a premium buy.

In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we were impressed with pretty much everything this mattress has to offer. It tops our best hybrid mattress guide and our guide to the best queen size mattresses, meaning if you can afford it, it's definitely worth investing in.

If you can't stretch to the Classic's higher price tag, the choices I've rounded up above offer cheaper alternatives. While they might not deliver the same all-round performance as the Saatva Classic, they all stand-out in at least one area that also impressed us with the Classic.