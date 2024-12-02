Tempur-Pedic, Coop Home Goods and more — 7 Cyber Monday pillow deals for every type of sleeper

Cyber Monday is here, which marks your last real chance to pick up a great deal on a top-rated pillow this side of Christmas. We've rounded up seven great pillow deals for every type of sleeper, including hot sleepers, side sleepers, plus back and stomach sleepers too.

Some of the deals below feature in our best pillow for all sleepers and budgets guide, which are designed to provide your head, neck and shoulders adequate support while you sleep, with pillows from favorite brands including Tempur-Pedic, Coop Home Goods and Beckham.



If you're looking to upgrade your entire bed set up, the best Cyber Monday mattress deals are live, with big discounts on top-performing beds. Plus, we'll be dropping the latest sales as they happen throughout the day, in our Cyber Monday mattress sales live blog.

7 Cyber Monday pillow deals for every type of sleeper

Best choice for all sleepers

1. Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillows:from $79.99 from $46.97 at Amazon

Let's start with a traditional bed pillow suitable for all irrespective of your dominant sleeping position or specific sleep concern. The Beckham Hotel Collection are medium-firm pillows with a plush and luxurious feel made from hypoallergenic down-alternative fibers. Based on our tester's experience (read the full review on Beckham Hotel Collection pillow for more details), these are also ideal for those who sleep hot. These are always a great value purchase considering that the price you pay is for a pack of two. But this Black Friday we see the Beckham Gel pillows dropping the sale price from the usual $59.99 to $46.97 for two queen sized pillows.

Memory foam pillow for side sleepers

2. Coop Home Goods Crescent Adjustable Pillow: from $89 from $71.20 at Amazon

If you're on the lookout for a decent memory foam pillow with a fully adjustable fill, your search ends here. The crescent shape of this Coop Home Goods works perfectly for side, back and combination sleepers who like additional support for their neck and shoulders. It is made of the brand's signature Oomph technology fill which is a breathable blend of cross-cut memory foam and microfiber delivering excellent comfort. Simply add or remove the fill to suit your sleeping preferences. The pillow comes encased in a Lulltra cover which promotes airflow and keep you cool throughout the night. A queen sized Coop Adjustable memory foam pillow is now 20% off the original MSRP $89, lowering it to $71.20.

Body pillow for side sleepers

3. Oubonun Quilted Body Pillow: from $45.99 from $31.44 at Amazon

Are you a side sleeper who likes to lean on to a body pillow good night's sleep? This quilted body pillow with an fully adjustable loft made of high-quality polyester, is what you need. It is designed to give you full-body support and a comfortable sleep experience. You can choose from five different colors with every variant except the cream now on a Black Friday deal up to 37% off.

Travel pillow

4. Tempur-Pedic All Purpose Neck pillow: at $49 at $35 at Amazon

Looking for the perfect travel pillow that will help you snooze better while on the go? This lightweight portable Tempur-Pedic all purpose pillow is made from the same Tempur material used in their mattresses and pillows providing superior pressure relief. Not only is the peanut shape quite cute but it also gives you ultra-adaptive support while travelling. You also get a risk-free 5-year warranty for the pillow which now retails at $35 today.

Reading pillow

5. Nestl Reading Pillow: from $59.68 from $29.48 at Amazon

Husband pillows or reading pillows are all rage in social media for their unique design crafted to support your back, neck, shoulders and arms especially if you tend to sit upright for long hours. This model from Nestl is one of the best offers we see for a reading pillow this Black Friday with a standard size now 51% lowering the MSRP from $59.68 to $29.48. It is made from full adjustable memory foam fill and has 3 convenient pockets to store all you need so that you don't have to constantly get up once you've cozied up.

Best choice for hot sleepers

6. Coop Home Goods Edencool+ Adjustable Cooling pillow: from $139 from $111.20 at Amazon

Hot sleeper looking for an affordable cooling pillow? Designated cooling pillows are usually on the pricier side like our top-rated option Casper Hybrid with Snow Technology. This is, therefore, one of the best deals you can get if you're prone to sleeping hot. The EdenCool+, much like the other Coop Home Goods model we've listed above, is made from a fully adjustable fill of plus-shaped breathable Oomph fill which dissipates heat and wicks moisture away keeping you fresh and cool throughout the night. A queen sized mattress is now 20% off the original MSRP lowering the price to $111.20.