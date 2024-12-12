Sleep soundly this Christmas: grab AU$400 off a new mattress and bonus free pillows

The weather is hot, there are decorations everywhere and carols are playing in every shopping centre — without a doubt, Christmas time is here! To celebrate the silly season, retailers and brands are offering festive discounts on just about everything — including the best mattresses in Australia — and there's never been a better time to shop Valmori Home Collection's Christmas Dream sale.

If you haven't heard of Valmori Home Collection — or Valmori for short — the bed-in-a-box-brand has three mattresses in its catalogue, designed for different types of sleepers. It also stocks gel foam toppers and every mattress comes with up to four free pillows, depending on your chosen size.

With AU$400 off all mattresses in any size, AU$100 off gel foam toppers, and an AU$50 discount for pre-orders, you can save big on a brand-new Valmori bed. You can even have it delivered before Santa arrives with free and fast metro delivery. All mattresses come with an impressive 15-year warranty, which is far more than the average 10 years from competitors.

You'll need to act fast though — these offers are exclusively available on the Valmori website and will end on December 31, 2024, or until stocks last.

For back sleepers Valmori Spring Mattress: was AU$950 now AU$550 at Valmori Home Collection Save AU$400

Rated as Valmori's own bestseller, the Spring Mattress provides unparalleled support for those wanting a firmer sleep surface and a built-in pillow top. The mattress uses a traditional pocket spring design that gives it some extra bounce, but without compromising spine alignment. As the firmest mattress in the Valmori range, it's suitable for all types of sleepers but might be better for people who sleep on their back as it can provide that extra support.

For side sleepers Valmori Hybrid mattress II: was AU$900 now AU$500 at Valmori Home Collection Save AU$400

The Valmori Hybrid Mattress II combines memory foam and steel pocket springs with a natural latex layer to provide the ultimate level of support for side sleepers. The mattress is designed with a gel memory foam topper for temperature regulation and motion isolation, so if you frequently toss and turn, your partner can sleep relatively undisturbed. And it’s found its way into our list of the best mattresses in Australia for stomach sleepers because the top plush layer is just soft enough to relieve pressure off your chest but firm enough to still support your body. Do note that the queen-size Hybrid II is only available for pre-order, but if you do decide to purchase one, you'll score an additional AU$50 off — that's a total of AU$450 in savings.

Budget option Valmori S-Shape Foam Mattress: was AU$850 now AU$450 at Valmori Home Collection Save AU$400

The S-Shape Foam Mattress pairs the best of both the Spring and Hybrid II mattresses into one memory foam and latex package. The star feature is the thick, high-density foam layer that's supported by natural latex, which is distributed strategically throughout the mattress to target body support and alignment. This mattress also comes with a removable cover and anti-slip bottom.

Valmori Gel Foam Topper: was AU$345 now AU$245 at Valmori Home Collection Save AU$100

If you're worried about your new mattress being a touch too firm, you can add one of these gel foam toppers to your cart. The topper uses memory foam with enhanced firmness, which can be used to upgrade an old mattress or bolster comfort on a new one. It also comes with a removable, washable cover that inhibits bacterial growth, and a ventilated design that optimises airflow for a cooler and comfier sleep.

Valmori Home Collection is a Tom's Guide preferred partner (What does that mean?)

If these deals weren't enough to consider treating yourself or a loved one to a new mattress this Christmas, Valmori also offers a 100-night trial. This means that you can test out any mattress of your choice risk-free and if you don't love it, you can get a refund and organise a return during your trial period. Plus, Valmori offers fast and free delivery to almost everywhere nationwide, with most metro areas receiving their orders within three business days.

All mattresses come with a cosy pillow set, consisting of one standard pillow and one cylindrical bolster, vacuum-sealed alongside the mattress. Depending on your chosen size, you'll receive either one or two pillow sets. For a king, queen or double mattress, you'll receive two sets (or four pillows), whereas if you order a single or king single, you'll only receive one set (or two pillows). We’ve tried the pillows ourselves during our Valmori Hybrid II Mattress review and found they retain their plumpness well and can easily be fluffed back up to full volume after being slept on all night.

All Valmori mattresses are CertiPUR-US certified, so they're free of chemicals like formaldehyde, and promise to be antibacterial too.