Sleep Number's New Year's sale is here! Get 20% off this smart cooling mattress

Sleep Number is known for its exceptional smart beds, offering sleep tracking, temperature regulation and adjustable comfort at unbeatable prices, and the brand's New Year's sale is no exception. You can now save 20% on the new ClimateCool smart bed at Sleep Number, which results in a saving of up to $2,049.

As the name suggests, the ClimateCool smart bed is one of the best mattresses out there for hot sleepers. It measures each sleeper's temperature throughout the night and adjusts accordingly to keep you at the optimal sleep temperature. What's more, it will produce nightly sleep reports and adjust its firmness to keep you in the most comfortable position all night long so you can ace your sleep quality in 2025.

We track the best mattress sales at Sleep Number month to month so we know a good deal when we see one. Since the ClimateCool smart bed's MSRP has increased from its launch retail price, the current discount is not one to miss. Here's why you should consider the ClimateCool smart bed if you're in the market for a temperature regulating mattress...

Sleep Number ClimateCool smart bed

Was from: $5,748

Now from: $4,598.40

Saving: Up to $2,049.60 at Sleep Number Mattress summary: Combining a dynamic airflow system with a breathable surface and ceramic cooling gel, it is no wonder the ClimateCool mattress is one of the best cooling mattresses and best smart beds on the market. It is a more affordable option compared to Sleep Number's premium Climate360 smart bed, which sets you back $10,248 for a queen size at MSRP. The ClimateCool features cooling technology, sleep tracking and the brand's signature adjustable firmness at a fraction of the cost, making it a strong choice for year-round hot sleepers looking for state-of-the-art cooling technology at good value. It offers dual active cooling, meaning it responds to the temperature needs of each sleeper on each side of the bed — good news for couples with different needs. The ClimateCool starts in a queen size, costing $4,598.40 with the current 20% discount (was $5,748). Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | 15-year warranty Price history: The ClimateCool smart bed launched in October 2024 with a queen size retailing at a lower MSRP of $5,499 and we saw this 20% discount in a limited-time Veteran's Day deal. But since the smart mattress's MSRP has now increased, it's great to see this discount return for the new year, letting you save up to $2,049.60 on this exceptionally cooling smart bed. That's a huge saving, and well worth taking advantage of.

Looking for something more budget-friendly? Try this...