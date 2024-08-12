Should you buy the Saatva Classic mattress now or wait for Labor Day sales?

The Saatva Classic is a luxury hybrid innerspring mattress that I recommend as this year’s best mattress for all sleepers. As a handcrafted luxury bed it isn’t cheap, but right now you can save up to $448 on the Classic at Saatva, with a queen size discounted to $1,781 (was $2,095).

That’s slightly cheaper than the price I’ve been seeing it sell for during most of this year ($1,795 for a queen), but how does it compare to major holiday sales prices? And should you buy the Saatva Classic now or wait to buy it in this year’s Labor Day mattress sales and hopefully snag a bigger discount?

Here’s my take, including a look at the current deal and how it stacks up against previous major holiday sales from the brand…

Saatva Classic mattress: from $1,395 $1,186 at Saatva

This month’s Saatva mattress sale contains a 15% discount for orders worth $1,000 or more. That gets you a queen Classic for $1,781 (was $2,095), which is $14 cheaper than the price I’ve seen for most of this year. If you need to buy a new bed urgently and want the Classic, I think this is a fair price for a handcrafted innerspring hybrid mattress with excellent lumbar support, a lifetime warranty and year's trial. You’ll also get free old mattress removal.

Should you buy the Saatva Classic now or wait for Labor Day?

As the MSRP of the Classic has held steady at $2,095 for all of this year, I doubt it will drop for Labor Day; last year it sold for $1,595 (MSRP $1,995). Therefore for Labor Day I predict we could be looking at a similar discount to every other major Saatva holiday sale so far this year – $400 off orders worth $1,000.

That would place a queen Saatva Classic at $1,695. That’s a good price for this mattress (my team of testers scored it a 4.5 out of 5 in our Saatva Classic mattress review), and a $400 discount would introduce the cheapest prices since Memorial Day for all sizes except the split Cal king.

(Image credit: Saatva)

Why not the split Cal king? Because in the current pre-Labor Day sale you can save $448 on a split Cal king Saatva Classic, paying $2,542 (was $2,990). So if you buy now you could get it for $48 cheaper than what I predict it might sell for in Labor Day sales ($2,590). For all smaller sizes, if you don't need to buy urgently I'd recommend waiting for the official Saatva Labor Day sale to land.

However these are just predictions based on my knowledge of previous sales – I don’t know what Saatva will actually offer during its Labor Day sale or even when it will begin. But I would love to be proven wrong and see that jaw-dropping $1,595 price tag for a queen size Saatva Classic again.

What is the Saatva Classic mattress?

I rate the Saatva Classic as the best hybrid mattress in the world right now thanks to its excellent lower back support and lasting pressure relief. It doesn’t sleep hot or cold (it’s neutral), and has great edge support so you can utilize every inch and spread out in bed.

(Image credit: Saatva)

The Saatva Classic innerspring hybrid is made from non-toxic, fiberglass free premium foams and recycled steel coils. Handcrafted in America, the build quality is excellent – we’ve seen this across multiple test models – and definitely fits the luxury hotel mattress at home bill. The only downsides are some minor transfer of motion from one side to the other, plus a $99 returns fee.

Saatva Classic major holiday sales price history

I’ve been tracking Saatva sales for years so I have a very good idea of when to buy a Saatva mattress and when to wait. The price of a queen Classic in today’s sale is $14 cheaper than the average price I’ve seen it sell for this year outside of major holiday events.

However both prices are higher than the price it sold for during Black Friday, Presidents’ Day and Memorial Day sales. Then a queen Classic sold for $1,695 (was $2,095), with a $400 discount. In last year’s Labor Day sale the Classic dropped to $1,595 for a queen, but the MSRP was $100 cheaper at $1,995. I doubt we'll see that price this year but I'd love to be proven wrong.