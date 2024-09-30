Quick! 30% off Tempur-Pedic's top-rated cooling mattress in huge close-out sale
Last chance to save over $1,000 on the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Flex Supreme Breeze cooling mattress in epic close-out sale
Cooling mattresses aren't just for the blisteringly hot summer months. If overheating at night blights your sleep all year-round, we bring good news — Tempur-Pedic's cooling Breeze collection is currently 30% off at Tempur-Pedic. This collection comprises the older versions of the current Tempur-Pedic Breeze models, meaning you can get top-rated cooling features at a much lower price.
This brings the Tempur-Flex Supreme Breeze down to just $1,399.30 for a queen (was $1,999), which is an impressive saving on a mattress that boasts next-level cooling technology. Many of this year’s best mattresses provide reliable temperature regulation. However, the Tempur-Flex Supreme Breeze provides specialist cooling tech alongside next-level pressure relief, thanks to the hybrid structure and adaptive Tempur-Response material.
Like many specialist beds, Tempur-Flex comes with a premium price tag. However, this 30% off discount means you can save up to $1,019, making it the perfect time to buy. As this is a closeout sale, all sales are final, so no returns or refunds are accepted.
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Flex Supreme Breeze
Was from: $1,699
Now from: $1,189.30
Saving: Up to $1,019
Mattress summary: Like the best cooling mattresses, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Flex Supreme Breeze balances cooling credentials with comfort and support. This is a slightly older version of the new Breeze collection, but still provides supreme temperature regulation. The extra soft Tempur-ES material in the comfort layer is designed to draw heat away from the body, thanks to its PureCool technology. Below this is the response layer which adapts to your sleeping position, offering full body support. Next up, a layer of densely placed precision coils for a responsive feel, as well as aiding the overall breathability of the bed. The Supreme Breeze is on the softer side of medium-firm, which means it's best suited to lighter weight individuals and side sleepers. In this 30% off closeout sale, a queen size is currently $1,399.30 (was $1,999). However, it’s important to remember that while you’ll still benefit from the 10-year warranty, you won’t qualify for returns or refunds so all sales are final. If you like the look of the other mattresses in the Breeze 1.0 Closeout collection, the Tempur-Cloud Luxe Breeze and the Tempur-Contour Luxe Breeze are also 30% off and come with $300 worth of free accessories.
Benefits: 10 year warranty | Free shipping
Price history: Tempur-Pedic mattress sales usually only occur during major sale events, like Labor Day and Memorial Day, where we see around 25-30% off and are usually on the conservative side. So if you’ve had your eye on a specialised Tempur-Pedic cooling mattress, this is a fantastic saving and a deal well worth taking advantage of. The sale ends today and the California King and California Split King have already sold out, so you’ll need to act fast.
What is a cooling mattress?
Cooling mattresses use a mix of materials and design to draw heat away from the body and disperse it, in order to prevent overheating. This helps sleepers regulate their body temperature throughout the night.
Some cooling mattresses feature advanced smart temperature control technology that adapts to how hot you are throughout the night, altering the temperature of the mattress to actively keep you cool. This can be especially helpful for people who experience hot flashes.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Lauren recently joined Tom’s Guide as the Sleep Features Editor, researching, writing, and editing all things sleep. Previously, Lauren has worked for various brands in the lifestyle and sleep health industry, overseeing, leading, and contributing to projects focused on delivering sleep health news, reviews, and how-tos to wide audiences. Lauren can’t resist a good nap and her go-to piece of sleep kit is a good set of earplugs to block out the hustle and bustle of Bristol city centre.