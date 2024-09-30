Quick! 30% off Tempur-Pedic's top-rated cooling mattress in huge close-out sale

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Flex Supreme Breeze

Was from: $1,699

Now from: $1,189.30

Saving: Up to $1,019

Mattress summary: Like the best cooling mattresses, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Flex Supreme Breeze balances cooling credentials with comfort and support. This is a slightly older version of the new Breeze collection, but still provides supreme temperature regulation. The extra soft Tempur-ES material in the comfort layer is designed to draw heat away from the body, thanks to its PureCool technology. Below this is the response layer which adapts to your sleeping position, offering full body support. Next up, a layer of densely placed precision coils for a responsive feel, as well as aiding the overall breathability of the bed. The Supreme Breeze is on the softer side of medium-firm, which means it's best suited to lighter weight individuals and side sleepers. In this 30% off closeout sale, a queen size is currently $1,399.30 (was $1,999). However, it’s important to remember that while you’ll still benefit from the 10-year warranty, you won’t qualify for returns or refunds so all sales are final. If you like the look of the other mattresses in the Breeze 1.0 Closeout collection, the Tempur-Cloud Luxe Breeze and the Tempur-Contour Luxe Breeze are also 30% off and come with $300 worth of free accessories.

Benefits: 10 year warranty | Free shipping