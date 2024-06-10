Not a typo! Amazon is selling a Cal king Casper Mattress for just $716

The Casper Mattress was the brand's original bed-in-a-box, since superseded by a new range of Casper memory foam and hybrid mattresses released earlier this spring. But if you know and love Casper's first ever bed, here is your chance to save up to 49% on The Casper Mattress at Amazon, with prices from $357.

The biggest price cut on The Casper Mattress at Amazon outside of this new time-limited deal was $330 off the Cal king in November last year. This time you’re saving up to $679, with a Cal king Casper Mattress reduced to $716 at Amazon. That’s the cheapest price online today and we don’t expect it to hang around for long.

The Casper Mattress is made with premium memory foam and the brand’s own AirScape Technology to relieve pressure while dissipating heat. This could be the best mattress for your sleep if you want a cooler, contouring medium-firm foam, but with a responsive feel that won’t suck you down into the bed.

The Casper Mattress by Casper

Was: $1,395 (Cal king)

Now: $716 (Cal king)

Saving: $679 at Amazon Summary: The Casper Mattress was the brand’s first bed-in-a-box and has since been replaced by a line of new Casper beds. It stands at 10” tall and is made from premium memory foam plus a layer of AirScape perforated foam to dissipate heat. The Casper One (from $695 at Casper) offers better zoned support and the Casper Snow (from $1,495 at Casper) offers better cooling, but The Casper Mattress is a good all-rounder at a fraction of the price in Amazon’s time-limited sale. If you want a comfortable Cal king memory foam mattress for combi sleeping, and you want it to be made by a top-rated sleep brand for the cheapest price possible, this is a great deal while it lasts. Price history: This is the biggest price drop we’ve seen on The Casper Mattress at Amazon since November last year. The saving on a Cal king then was $330 compared to the $679 discount you’re getting on a Cal king here. A Cal king is priced $716 in this time-limited deal, with smaller discounts of varying degrees on other sizes. Benefits: 100 night trial | Free shipping | 10 year warranty (you have to request it via Amazon Customer Service)

Should you buy a mattress from Amazon?

Amazon is a third party retailer for many major mattress brands across the world, including Casper, Nectar Sleep, Tempur-Pedic, DreamCloud and Zinus. It’s perhaps better-known for selling some of this year’s best affordable mattresses at even cheaper prices, but you do have to wade through a lot of unknown brands to find good options.

Depending on the mattress you’re buying, shopping for a mattress on Amazon has its pros and cons. For example, Amazon might not be able to match the length of sleep trial and warranty offered by the manufacturer of the mattress compared to if you were to shop direct. It may also not be able to match the free gifts offered by the manufacturer (not all of them offer free gifts).

But Amazon is getting much better at matching perks – just make sure you read about the trial period, warranty and Amazon mattress returns policy before you make a purchase. Obvious pros to buying a mattress on Amazon include competitive prices and ease of buying – Amazon is one of the most shoppable websites on the planet for good reason and that includes mattresses, toppers and pillows.