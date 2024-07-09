I’m a sleep writer with back pain — here’s why the Nolah Evolution 15” is worth it at up to $1,000 off

As a sleep writer with niggling lower back pain, I know that a decent mattress with soothing lumbar support can make a huge difference to my overall comfort and sleep quality. Right now there’s up to $1,000 off one of my top-recommended beds for fellow back pain sufferers, the Nolah Evolution 15” mattress. This means you can buy a queen size Nolah Evolution 15 for $1,749 (was $2,499). Plus, Nolah will throw in two free pillows with every mattress purchase.

We know from testing the year’s best mattresses that the right bed for you will be one that suits your specific sleep needs. For me, that’s one with ample pressure relief for my side sleeping position, while still firm enough to hold my spine in correct alignment.

The Nolah Evolution boasts superb pressure relief, targeted lumbar support and comes in three different firmness levels — plush, luxury firm, and firm. That means you can choose the feel that's suited to your sleep position. Let's take a closer look at this Nolah mattress and deal.

Nolah Evolution 15”

Was: from $1,499

Now: from $1,047 at Nolah

Summary: The Nolah Evolution 15 is one of my top bed choices for back pain sufferers, particularly those seeking superb pressure relief and customizable support. During our Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review, our lead tester was impressed with its enhanced lumbar support (a key feature of many of the best mattresses for back pain) and firmness options: Plush, Luxury Firm and Firm. This makes it suitable for almost any type of sleeper. We tested the Luxury Firm version of this hybrid and found it to be most comfortable and supportive for back and stomach sleepers, while side sleepers and those with light bodies will appreciate the sink-in support of the Plush. It boasts excellent motion isolation, making it a great option for anyone sharing a bed. On that note, if you and your partner have different sleep needs, opt for a split king - this allows you to choose a different firmness level for each side of the bed (this feature is only available on the Nolah Evolution 15). This isn't a cooling mattress per say, but its breathable hybrid build will help dissipate heat while its cover is cool-to-the-touch. Benefits: 120-night trial | Free shipping | Lifetime warranty

What is lumbar support and why is it important in a mattress?

You've probably noticed that the top-recommended mattresses for back pain all boast lumbar support - but what is lumbar support, and why is it important? Essentially, lumbar support maintains the 'S' shape of your back, ensuring that your spine is held in correct alignment with the rest of your body. A mattress without adequate lumbar support can make your back pain worse.



Firmness is subjective and dependent on your weight and sleep position, but a medium-firm mattress is usually best for back pain sufferers. This ensure that your spine doesn't dip out of alignment (common in mattresses that are too soft) or experience a build in pressure (common in mattresses that are too hard).