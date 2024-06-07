I'm a sleep writer — the 5 best queen firm mattress deals I'd shop this weekend

A firm mattress can provide the best support, and you can buy some of the firmest queen-size mattresses for up to 50% less this week. One of the most budget-friendly deals offers you the chance to get a queen-size Memory Foam Mattress in firm for $297.49 at Lucid Mattress.

Thanks to its gel-infused memory foam and low price, the Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is one of the best mattresses to offer firm support and temperature control for those on a tight budget. However, there are plenty of other firm mattress sales to be found this weekend, with deals from Saatva, WinkBed, Siena, and Brooklyn Bedding.

Here, we've rounded up five of the best mattress sales that offer firm support at a lower price. All mattresses come with a warranty, sleep trial, and free shipping, too, so you know you're getting the best deal.

1. Queen Lucid 10-inch Memory Foam Mattress (in Firm): $349.99 $297.49 at Lucid Mattress

As one of our best cheap mattresses for cooling thanks to its gel-infused memory foam and low price, pick the firm option for a supportive sleep. There's currently a Lucid Mattress sale that knocks 15% off the Lucid Memory Foam so you can get a queen for $297.49. Extras include a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping, and 10-year warranty.

3. Queen Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress: $2,395 $2,095 at Saatva

The Saatva Loom & Lear comes in either Relaxed Firm or Firm for customizable lower back support. Our Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress review says it suits most sleep styles, too. Right now, there's $300 off a queen thanks to the latest Saatva mattress sale, and it comes with free white glove delivery, too

4. Queen Plank Firm Mattress: $1,332 $999 at Plank Mattress

The Plank Firm Mattress Brooklyn Bedding's firmest option and is one of the best firm mattresses if you want your bed to be firm or ultra-firm thanks to its dual-sided design. As Brooklyn Bedding's 30% off sale is over, you can still get 25% off. Extras include a 120-night sleep trial and free shipping.

5. Queen The WinkBed mattress: $1,799 $1,499 at WinkBed

Coming in 4 different firmness levels, choose Firm for great support. There's also the Plus for heavier bodies, but this costs a little extra. The current $300 off sale form WinkBed is an evergreen discount – but it's still incredible value. Our testers for our WinkBed mattress review loved its excellent edge support and minimal motion transfer for couples. The benefits are decent, too – free shipping and returns, 120-night trial and a full replacement lifetime warranty.

Who should sleep on a firm mattress?

Firm mattresses make the best mattresses for heavy people, as they provide enough sturdiness and stability to keep those who weigh over 230lbs firmly supported. Those who sleep on their stomach should also opt for a firm bed. This is because front sleeping puts pressure on the hips, so the hip region dips if the mattress isn't firm enough. When hips sink into a soft surface, the spine becomes misaligned and can cause lower back pain.