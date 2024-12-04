Act fast! Last chance to save on Tempur-Pedic's coolest sleep products

It might be December and Black Friday might have been and gone, but that doesn't mean sleeping hot or great deals are a thing of the past. There's still a chance to save up to 50% in the Tempur-Pedic sales, and I've been searching the deals to help you get cooler, more comfortable sleep this holiday season.

As a luxury brand producing some of the best mattresses of the year, Tempur-Pedic is one of our favorite places to shop when we want to invest in our sleep. Tempur-Pedic is known for its squishy, body-hugging foams, but with this cooling collection, you can enjoy a cozy hug without overheating.

I've carefully selected this mattress setup to help hot sleepers achieve all-round comfort. The Tempur-Breeze mattress features a cool-to-touch cover, while the pillow and sheet set both use cooling materials to help you regulate your body temperature through the night. But be quick – these are the last of the Cyber Monday mattress deals.

3 of the best Tempur-Pedic cooling deals

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-PRObreeze mattress: from $3,999 $2,799.30 at Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Breeze mattresses are the top drawer models for hot sleepers in Tempur-Pedic's luxury mattress suite. It's designed with the machine-washable, cool-to-touch SmartClimate cover, with phase change material beneath to absorb excess heat for sweat-free sleep. This cutting-edge cooling mattress is technically last year's model (see our Tempur-Pedic Breeze mattress comparison for more information) but it should still feel delightfully chilled. And as it's last season's design, you can enjoy a massive Tempur-Pedic mattress sale – 30% off plus $300 in free accessories. A queen is now $3,149 (was $4,499) and comes with free white glove delivery plus a 10-year warranty. However, as a closeout model there is no sleep trial, so make sure this is right for your sleep needs before hitting "add to cart".

2. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Dual Cooling Pillow: from $199 at Tempur-Pedic

You have to buy two to get your saving with this Tempur-Pedic pillow deal, but if you share a bed, two cooling pillows can help achieve even temperatures all-round. The Tempur-Cloud has a cooling gel layer added on both sides to absorb excess body heat and it's made with Tempur-Pedic's signature pressure relieving material that adapts to your head and neck for support in any sleep position. A queen size is $199 right now, but you can get two for $259, saving you $139. Paired with the cooling sheet set below, year-round hot sleepers are sure to get cooler, more comfortable sleep.