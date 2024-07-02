3 orthopaedic mattress sales I’d shop now with up to $1,350 off for 4th of July —approved by sleep experts

The best orthopedic mattress deals will promote healthy spinal alignment and prevent back pain at a lower price, and I've found the perfect orthopedic mattress sales to shop ahead of the 4th of July. Right now, you can get up to $1,350 off The Botanical Bliss at PlushBeds, an organic orthopedic mattress that's down to $1,699 for a queen.

There's also up to $400 off the Saatva RX, a luxury orthopedic bed from the brand behind our top pick for this year's best mattress. Another standout deal comes from WinkBeds with $300 off all sizes of The WinkBed.

Plus, all three mattresses come with sleep trials, lifetime warranties, and free shipping, making them some of the most generous orthopedic bed deals you'll find in the 4th of July mattress sales.

1. Saatva RX mattress: was from $1,995 now from $1,795 at Saatva

Our testers for the Saatva RX mattress review found this mattress to be best for those with chronic back pain and joint conditions thanks to its enhance back support and excellent pressure relief. It also sleeps cool and has sturdy edge support. Right now there's a Saatva mattress sale that takes up to $400 off the Saatva RX, with a queen down to $2,945. Extras include a 1-year sleep trial, free white glove delivery, and a lifetime warranty.

2. The WinkBed: was from $1,149 now from $849 at WinkBeds

The WinkBed is a hotel-luxury mattress available in a wide array of firmness options. For our WinkBed mattress review, we tested the luxury firm option and found it was a great mattress for back pain. There's a a WinkBeds sale that knocks $300 off any size mattress, with a queen mattress down to $1,499 from $1,799. Extras include 120 nights to try out the bed, a full replacement lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.

3. The Botanical Bliss: was from $2,449 now from $1,199 at PlushBeds

This organic latex mattress best organic mattresses gets a seal of approval from orthopaedic specialists and chiropractors thanks to its customizable pressure relief and support. There was a PlushBeds sale that took $1,250 off, which has now been replaced by a sale that knows $1,350 off all sizes, with a queen down to $1,699 (was $3,049). There's also up to $599 in free bedding with purchase.

Who should buy an orthopedic mattress?

An orthopedic mattress is the best mattress for back pain as it can both prevent and treat chronic back and joint conditions, while also helping those who suffer from achiness, soreness, or stiffness in the morning. Its also ideal for athletes or those living an active lifestyle that's prone to sports injuries.

The sturdiness and firmness of orthopedic beds also mean they can provide ideal support to other types of sleepers, and they are the best mattresses for stomach sleepers and back sleepers and the best mattresses for heavy people.