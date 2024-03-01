REI jacket sale — save up to 50% off outerwear from Columbia, Cotopaxi and more

It’s prime jacket time, baby. And REI has an enormous selection of technical outerwear on sale, from pack-away windbreakers to insulated puffers. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your kit or add to a growing collection of fashionable and functional GOPR wear, one of these hundreds of discounted jackets will no doubt pique your interest.

But, just in case you do need some help making a selection, I’ve rounded up the five deals I’d jump on ASAP before they’re gone, including an ultra cool-looking Cotopaxi insulated hooded jacket for 50% off and a super-soft Columbia Sherpa Fleece for only $59 .

REI high-tech jacket sale

Columbia Winter Pass Full-Zip Sherpa Fleece: was $85 now $59

The black full-zip fleece is a cool-weather staple in any closet. And this super-soft option from Columbia is as perfect for outdoor adventures as it is for bopping around town — wear it as your main or under a heavier weatherproof outer. It features lowkey branding and hand-warmer pockets.

Cotopaxi Teca Calido Hooded Insulated Jacket: was $150 now $74

Cotopaxi makes the best-looking high-tech jackets on the market, IMHO. And $74 for this fashionable, reversible synthetic insulated puffer is an absolute steal. Like two jackets in one, the Teca Calido is super warm, lightweight and packable.

Columbia Snowqualmie Insulated Jacket: was $200 now $99

Grab this half-price, high-tech winter jacket in one of two sharp-looking colorways. A deal worth writing home about, Cololumbia is a legendary outerwear brand and $99 is a jaw-droppingly low price for such a solid cold-weather puffer. It also happens to be named after one of Washington state's favorite local ski areas.

Salomon Bonatti Waterproof Jacket: was $180 now $125

There are water-resistant jackets that will keep you dry, in a pinch, for short periods. And then there are jackets you can wear in the literal shower without fear of moisture seeping in. The Salomon Bonatti is the latter. It also features hidden vents to keep you from getting too steamy, weighs just 5.3 ounces and packs down into a zippered pocket. Nice.

Helly Hansen Insulator Jacket: was $200 now $149

Everyone needs a high-tech, lightweight synthetic puffer. And you certainly can't go wrong with a Helly Hansen Insulator — the Norwegian brand has more than 140 years of experience in the outerwear game. So, yeah, you could say they know a thing or two about keeping folks warm. This deal comes in two suave colorways, including the dark green shown here and a lovely olive green.

These are, of course, not the only smoking-hot apparel deals we've come across. Carhartt also has a wide selection of stylish jackets for up to 45% off. Dick's Sporting Goods has stylish and comfy Hoka running shoes on sale and Amazon has a range of Sketchers for up to 40% off.