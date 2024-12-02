I love hiking in the Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover — and it's on sale for 50% off right now at REI this Cyber Monday

The Cyber Monday deals slash prices of Patagonia winter apparel by up to 50%, including the Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover for just $133 at REI.

The super soft fleece and insulation marries to give you the perfect extra hiking layer during winter hikes, dog walks, or just hanging out with friends. Plus, if you go for a tighter fit, you can layer with an oversized waterproof shell to protect you from the elements.

And although it looks pretty cozy, the recycled materials are engineered to help regulate your body temperature, keeping you comfortable and protected as the temperature begins to drop. If I'm heading on an outdoor trip, I only want the best outerwear with me, and Patagonia is my go-to brand.

Any outdoor trip whether it's a hike, camping, or a ramble through the countryside, requires some thought when the temperature begins to cool. You need to balance staying lightweight with staying warm, which is a tough balance to strike.

Luckily, I've had plenty of opportunities to test the best outerwear over the years, and REI makes my job easy because I can recommend these items to you with incredible Cyber Monday sales.

Sam Hopes Personal trainer, senior fitness writer Sam is a personal trainer who specializes in outdoor boot camp group fitness. She loves getting out into nature for dog walks with her Rottipoo Daisy, hiking, running and training in her local CrossFit gym. Sam recently hiked Snowdon and took a trip to the Swiss Alps with the apparel brand Columbia in 2023.

The Patagonia Hybrid Pullover might look a little bulky, but it keeps you super snug and only weighs around 13 ounces. Plus, the upper is made from recycled polyester and Re-Tool fleece paired with a recycled polyester lower with a downproof ripstop and PrimaLoft® Gold 100% recycled polyester insulation.

The upper half center-snap placket regulates temperature and two front pockets keep your hands protected while a left chest zipper pocket stores valuables. I like to adjust the bungee cord at the bottom to cinch the hem and keep me snug, but you can comfortably wear the jacket loose.

Besides, Patagonia is a leading outdoor apparel brand, so you can guarantee their materials are reliable and well-made. Cyber Monday sales are a fab opportunity to save some dollars, which is much-needed given the retail price of some items. Love a bargain? Grab a whopping 50% off at REI

The jacket is pretty much unisex, so if you can find a size that fits, there's no stopping both men and women from shopping this incredible deal. There are also a few colors you can choose from, so move quickly to get your favorite.

Of course, these Patagonia jackets sell fast and become discontinued quickly. I would move fast before the stock goes, which I anticipate will happen this Cyber Monday.