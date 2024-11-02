Hurry! Crocs early Black Friday sale starts now — here's 17 deals I'd get from $18
You don't have to wait to save big on Crocs
Black Friday may still be a few weeks away, but Crocs fans are in luck — a bunch of the brand's top-selling shoes are seeing huge discounts ahead of the big sales event.
Right now Crocs has its Classic Clog on sale from $39, practically a wardrobe staple. If you're looking for something more beach-ready, you can snag the Crocs Women's Splash Slide Sandal from $18 at Amazon. Or if you're in the market for a comfortable pair of work shoes, the Crocs on the Clock work sneakers are $20 off at Amazon as well.
Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so remember to check out any different colorways in your size to find the best deals. For even more ways to save, be sure to check out our round-up of the best early Black Friday sales going on this weekend.
Quick links
- shop all Crocs deals
- Crocs Women's Splash Slide Sandal: was $34 now from $18
- Crocband Clog: was $54 now from $20
- Isabella Sandals (Kids): was $39 now from $23
- Crocs Unisex Echo Slide: was $49 now from $34
- Crocs Classic High Shine Clog: was $59 now from $38
- Crocs Women's Classic Platform Glitter Clog: was $64 now from $38
- Crocs Baya Lined Clog: was $59 now $39
- Crocs Classic Clog: was $49 now $39
- Crocs Crush Boot: was $79 now $39
- Crocs Men's Santa Cruz Loafer: was $54 now from $41
- Crocs Classic Printed Clog: was $54 now $41
- Crocs Classic Lined Clog: was $59 now $44
- Crocs Men's Yukon Vista Clog: was $59 now from $44
- Crocs Duet Max II Clog: was $59 now from $44
- Crocs Men's On The Clock Work Sneakers: was $69 now from $49
- Crocs Women's Classic Lined Platform Clogs: was $69 now from $49
- Crocs Bubble Crush Clog: was $79 now $55
Best Crocs deals
Crocs Splash Slide Sandal (Women's): was $34 now from $17 @ Amazon
These Crocs slides will never go out of style. Their bold colors make them perfect to wear at the beach or by the pool. Plus, their cupped footbeds provide extra comfort and support.
Crocs Crocband Clog: was $54 now from $20 @ Amazon
The Crocs Crocband Clog is basic in style yet a shoe that's big on cushioning and practicality. The classic navy, white and red colorway blends in nice with a mix of outfits and there is plenty of space to jazz things up with some Crocs charms if you so wish!
Crocs Isabella Sandals (Kids): was $39 now from $23 @ Amazon
Add this super cute pair of sandals to your kids wardrobe with a starting price of just $23. They slip on easily, have a loop closure to adjust the fit and make great water shoes. Some colorways even have embedded glitter.
Crocs Unisex Echo Slide: was $49 now from $34 @ Amazon
As if Crocs couldn't get any more comfortable, these Echo Slides just got a discount. As you'd expect, they're lightweight and feature a LiteRide deep footbed. The holes along the sides provide ventilation, or can be used to customize your shoes with Jibbitz charms.
Crocs Classic High Shine Clog: was $59 now from $38 @ Amazon
These Crocs are extra shiny, meaning they're extra eye-catching. They have a similar look to a pair of shiny leather shoes, so you could even pair them with a suit, if that's your thing.
Crocs Classic Platform Glitter Clog (Women's): was $64 now from $38 @ Amazon
This wonderful Crocs style adds height to elevate your look, as well as a touch of sparkle. Despite their chunky heel, they're still lightweight and comfortable to wear due to being made of Croslite foam. Four colors are available, including blue, pink and a gold/silver combo.
Crocs Baya Lined Clog: was $59 now $39 @ Crocs
If you want to beat the chill, these baya lined clogs are an excellent bargain. Featuring a plush fleece-inspired lining, they're guaranteed to keep your feet warm, as well as comfortable. What’s more, you can wear these indoors or out so that your toes are always toasty all year round.
Crocs Classic Clog: was $49 now $39 @ Crocs
The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from.
Crocs Crush Boot: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon
This unique Crocs style has seen an epic discount in certain sizes and colors. The Crush Boots have a 2-inch heel, with a cut that reaches just above the ankle. Plus, you can keep your pants from getting muddy by tucking them into the tall cuffs.
Crocs Men's Santa Cruz Loafer: was $54 now from $41 @ Amazon
The Crocs Men's Santa Cruz Loafer can be worn for many occasions, whether that be to the shops, around the office or to dinner in. This is a Croc made for gents to feel comfy, supported and stylish in.
Crocs Classic Printed Clog: was $54 now $41 @ Crocs
These Crocs have a leopard print pattern and are perfect for getting outdoors due to their lightweight, comfy foam construction and pivoting heel strap for a more secure fit.
Crocs Classic Lined Clog: was $59 now $44 @ Crocs
Experience warmth and comfort with the Crocs Classic Lined Clog, designed with a soft, fuzzy lining perfect for both indoor and outdoor wear. These clogs feature traditional heel straps for a secure fit, making them ideal for staying cozy while running errands or for relaxing at home. Note that the sale only applies to the Navy colorway.
Crocs Men's Yukon Vista Clog: was $59 now from $44 @ Amazon
If Crocs' usual style doesn't do it for you, this Yukon Vista Clog might do the trick. They have a vegan leather upper and a hook-and-loop closure strap. Due to their lightweight and durable construction, they're a great outdoor shoe that can be worn everywhere from the trails to the couch.
Crocs Duet Max II Clog: was $59 now from $44 @ Amazon
Add an extra layer of comfort to your footwear with the Crocs Duet Max II. These have a velcro adjustable heel strap and a sculpted midsole. Some colorways of this design have a heel in a contrast color, making them stand out from most other Crocs.
Crocs On The Clock Work Sneakers (Men's): was $69 now from $49 @ Amazon
Crocs have officially entered the sneaker game with these On The Clock Work shoes. Made with a breathable upper, these shoes are slip resistant and durable. Plus, they feature a familiar LiteRide footbed that cushions your feet.
Crocs Classic Lined Platform Clogs (Women's): was $69 now from $49 @ Amazon
These Crocs combine a platform sole with a soft, fuzzy lining, making them both cozy and stylish. The lining will keep your feet warm during the colder months, making them a solid choice even if you choose to brave the great outdoors this winter.
Crocs Bubble Crush Clog: was $79 now $55 @ Crocs
Looking to step things up a notch, both literally and figuratively? These Bubble Crush clogs will help you do just that by adding over 2 inches to your height. It also features an exaggerated rubber pod outsole for extra style and traction.
Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming and entertainment. Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk, where she covered breaking tech news — everything from the latest spec rumors and gadget launches to social media policy and cybersecurity threats. She has also written game reviews and features as a freelance reporter for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and miniature painting.