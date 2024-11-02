Black Friday starts now — 41 deals I'd add to my cart this weekend before they vanish

The first weekend of November is here and while most people are naturally focusing on Daylight Saving, I'm here to tell you there's a bigger event happening right now. Retailers are rolling out their Black Friday deals and there's no need to wait till Thanksgiving Day to start your holiday shopping.

I've been a deals editor for 17 years and while I used to suggest shoppers wait till the end of November for the best Black Friday deals, that's not the case anymore. Ever since Amazon launched its October Prime Day, retailers have bumped their holiday sales to mid-October. Is there a chance some items will drop further in price? Sure, but today's deals are so good that I don't foresee any major price drops in the coming days. (And in the few cases where I do expect further price drops, I'll make that clear in my recommendations).

So below I've rounded up all of the best Black Friday deals I'd buy right now. From our favorite TVs to beds featured in our best mattress guide — here's where I'd spend my money right now.

Editor's Choice

Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon

Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.

YETI sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon

For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $16. It's the biggest Yeti sale I've seen from Amazon all year. Note: Be sure to check various colors for the lowest prices.

Oura Ring Gen 3: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

Since its release in 2021, the Oura Ring 3 has been the gold-standard for smart rings. It's comfortable, lasts up to a week between charges, and comes in two designs (circular or flat-topped) and in several colors. It monitors your sleep, activity, steps, and heart rate to generate a Readiness Score for the day and track changes in stress, with actionable advice to help you get more rest at night, movement during the day, and a calmer headspace.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $699 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount. Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

Pioneer 55" 4K TV: was $349 now $209 @ Best Buy

Pioneer's budget TV offers a stunning picture for an amazing price. It comes with Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate, three HDMI inputs, and Xumo TV OS. The 55-inch 4K display offers superior brightness and high color contrast that make this a solid living room TV.

TCL 55" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy

As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.

LG 48" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $699 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Samsung 55" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.

Price check: $1,299 @ Walmart | $1,299 @ Amazon

Samsung 65" S90C OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

The Samsung S90C is a slightly cheaper alternative to the S95C. However, both TVs use the same QD-OLED display and are great for gamers with low latency, HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for 4K/144Hz. The only major difference is that the S95C gets brighter, which makes it a better pick for rooms with lots of ambient light. Otherwise, the S90C is an amazing value that'll save you a few hundred bucks. It packs HDR 10+/HLG support, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility, and built-in Alexa voice assistant. In our Samsung OLED S90C review, we said the Editor's Choice TV offers premium performance at a midrange price.

Price check: $1,299 @ Amazon | $1,299 @ Samsung

Hisense 100" U76N ULED 4K TV: was $2,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

At a whopping 100 inches, the Hisense U76N ULED is a monster to behold. It leverages some exciting new specs, most tantalizing of all being gaming-centric proponents like a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision Gaming support for cinematic experiences at over 60fps. Several other enhancements, like WiFi 6e, Google TV OS, and IMAX Enhanced, make it the perfect entertainment solution and an utter steal.

Apparel

Amazon Essentials Jersey Drop-Shoulder Scoopneck Tunic (Women’s): was $19 now from $5 @ Amazon

This lightweight tunic is an excellent pair with jeans, skirts and pretty much everything else. Plus, its scoop neck and drop waist with side slits give it a unique look.

Adidas sale: deals from $5 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of Black Friday deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $5.

Adidas Powerimpact Training Medium-support Bra (Women’s): was $45 now from $8 @ Amazon

Sizes are limited, but you can snag the Adidas Powerimpact Training Medium Support Bra starting from just $8. It’s smooth and supportive, and features Adidas’ iconic three stripes design across the front.

Amazon Essentials Ultra Soft Oversized Cropped Cocoon Sweater (Women’s): was $39 now from $10 @ Amazon

This attractive knit sweater has an oversized fit and a funnel neck for ultimate snuggly comfort. Its classic style goes with everything, making it a perfect addition to your winter wardrobe.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $14 @ Amazon

Show your feet some love this holiday season with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its early Black Friday sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $14. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

Skechers sale: deals from $16 @ Amazon

From sneakers to leggings, Amazon has a wide range of Skechers shoes and apparel on sale from $16. This is one of the biggest sales we've seen on Skechers items as it also includes sunglasses, socks, and other Skechers items that traditionally don't see discounts.

Levi's 501 Original Shorts (Women's): was $59 now from $19 @ Amazon

These Levi's Women's shorts are on sale starting from $19 in certain sizes and colors. They're cute and comfortable, with reviewers praising their fit and flattering cut. These popular shorts have a 4.3 star rating based on over 28,000 Amazon reviews.

Under Armour Play Up 3.0 Shorts (Women's): was $30 now from $21 @ Amazon

Ideal for just about any workout, these soft and lightweight knit construction shorts wick sweat and allow you to breathe while you move. They also deliver an anti-pick and anti-pill finish. A total win in our book!

Under Armour Motion Joggers (Women's): was $65 now from $24 @ Amazon

There's nothing quite like throwing on a good pair of joggers — and this stylish pair has soft fabric that is breathable and comfortable. They have a wide, flat waistband and four-way stretch material that helps you move in any direction.

The North Face Canyonlands ½ Zip Pullover Sweatshirt (Men’s): was $80 now from $47 @ Amazon

Stay super cozy with this North Face half-zip sweater. Its elastic cuffs and hem keep heat in and it’s thin enough to wear under a coat when the temperature drops even further. Plus, there’s a zipped pocket to keep your stuff safe.

Mattresses

Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress: was $1,063 now $349 @ Nectar

67% off! Our favorite value mattress is now 67% off in Nectar's latest sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever warranty. Currently, you can get the twin mattress for $349 (was $1,063) or the queen for $599 (was $1,563).

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $1,130 now $419 @ DreamCloud

Save up to 50% The DreamCloud mattress is one of our favorite hybrid mattresses. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $419 (was $1,130) or the queen for $665 (was $1,613). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night trial.

Casper One Mattress: was $749 now $599 @ Casper

Casper is cutting 20% off select mattresses during its latest mattress sale. The Casper One Mattress is the updated version of its now discontinued Original Mattress. The new 11-inch bed has four layers of premium foam, which includes a layer of Breathe Flex Foam designed to promote air flow and add a little bounce to the mattress. After discount, the Casper Original Mattress costs $599 for a twin size (was $749), whereas the queen costs $799 (was $999).

Leesa Original: was $879 now $659 @ Leesa

The Original Mattress is Leesa's entry-level, all-foam mattress. As part of its latest mattress sales — Leesa is taking up to 25% off all sizes of its Original Mattress. In our Leesa Original mattress review, we said it provides ample support for most sleepers and we especially like that the company donates one mattress to charity for every 10 purchased. After discount, the twin costs $659 (was $879), whereas the queen costs $999 (was $1,332).

Sleep Number c2 Smart Bed: was $899 now $699 @ Sleep Number

The Sleep Number c2 Smart Bed is not a memory foam bed, but instead, it uses air chambers to cradle and comfort your body. Each side of the Sleep Number c2 Smart Bed can be independently adjusted for comfort, firmness, and support. Via the Sleep Number app, you can also view how well you slept and track personalized insights for better sleep. After discount, the twin is $699 (was $899), whereas the queen costs $1,099 (was $1,299). The bed comes with a 100-night trial and 15-year limited warranty.

Nectar Premier Hybrid: was $1,349 now $799 @ Nectar

Nectar's mid-tier hybrid bed uses both memory foam and 8-inch innerspring coils to offer maximum comfort and support for most types of sleepers. In our Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress review, we said it offers the cradling sensation we like from memory foam mattresses, but packs enough layers that your body won't sink into the mattress, even if you weigh 240 lbs. Nectar includes free shipping, returns, and a 365-night trial as well as a lifetime warranty. After discount, the twin costs $799 (was $1,349), whereas the queen costs $1,099 (was $1,799).

Nolah Evolution 15: was $1,499 now $924 +2 free pillows @ Nolah

The Nolah Evolution 15 is a hybrid memory foam bed that suits anyone seeking high levels of pressure relief and cooling. Graphite-infused AirFoamIce and a cool-touch cover handle the cooling, while pressure relief comes courtesy of foam and an 8-inch coil system. In our Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review, we said it's particularly good at isolating motion, which makes it a great choice for couples. Use coupon "TOMSGUIDE50" to take an extra $50 off any mattress. After discount, the twin costs $924 (was $1,499), whereas the queen costs $1,574 (was $2,499).

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,395 now $1,195 @ Saatva

The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we found it's fantastic to sleep on, offering hotel-level comfort at a reasonable price. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After discount, you can get the twin for $1,195 (was $1,395) or the queen for $1,795 (was $2,095).

Computing

Lenovo Legion Tower 5: was $1,329 now $764 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5 is an excellent budget machine for the casual gamer. It comes stocked with an AMD Ryzen 5 7600 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Radeon RX 7600 graphics. Its front bezel not only aids airflow, but along with the glass side panels (toolless, for easy upgrades) shows off your PC's components. Make sure to use coupon "GAMEON" at checkout to get this price.

HP Gaming Laptop (RTX 4050): was $1,199 now $899 @ Walmart

This sleek-looking laptop is currently $300 off and packs in some respectable components for a sub-$1,000 system. Your $900 lands you a Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, an Intel Core i5-13500H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Dell G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,249 now $949 @ Dell

This affordable gaming laptop features a last-gen Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU, but it should have no issues playing your favorite games, thanks to its RTX 4060 GPU and 16GB of RAM. It’s also equipped with 1TB of SSD storage and a beautiful 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display with a smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024): was $1,599 now $1,249 @ Best Buy

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy, and this is a great deal that knocks $350 off a 2024 model with an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus, you get that lovely 14-inch 3K 120Hz OLED display!

Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop (RTX 4090): was $3,699 now $2,999 @ Dell

Dell is slashing the price of this Aurora R16 desktop configuration, and it's packing quite a bit of gaming power inside. You can play your favorite games at max settings with a liquid-cooled Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU with 24GB of VRAM. Its large 2TB SSD also provides plenty of space for hefty games.

Smart home

Kasa 4-Pack of Smart Light Bulbs: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

This multi-pack of smart lights displays more than 16 million colors and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can even dim them for a DIY sunrise alarm, scheduling them to brighten gradually in the morning and slowly dim down after sunset to kickstart a sleeping routine. Like the rest of Kasa's products, you can monitor energy usage to discover trends and tighten up your schedule.

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $42 @ Amazon

Named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, this surge protector combines six smart plugs into one space-saving strip (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant or buttons on the device itself. Plus you can monitor your energy usage.

Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights H7021: was $99 now $57 @ Amazon

The Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights are water resistant, so they can be left out in inclement weather. They're also shatter-proof so they'll withstand being dropped. But what's neat about these outdoor strong lights is that there's a DIY mode that I've used to create custom lighting animations for any holiday.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $103 now $63 @ Amazon

The best smallest smart display is now bundled with a free smart bulb. We've found that the Echo Show 5 makes for a great bedside companion and also works great on a desk, so you can see and control all your smart home devices from one central hub.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock: was $229 now $149 @ Amazon

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has been at the top of our best smart locks page for a while, and with good reason. This sleek conversion smart lock replaces the interior portion of your door lock so you can still use your original key if you want to. You can control it and view activity remotely. It automatically locks and unlocks your door when you leave or arrive back home and that it works seamlessly with every major smart home system. This lets you tie it to other smart home devices so it can automatically turn your entryway and living room lights on when you walk in.