Huge Patagonia Presidents’ Day sale — 5 outerwear deals I recommend for less than $100
Take up to 51% off my favorite jackets
Winter's chill is blowing harsh and furious. So, why not warm up with some red-hot Patagonia jacket deals in honor of our nation's earliest presidents? This year, there's no shortage of tempting savings, from retro-inspired fleeces to my favorite packable windbreaker.
I'm talking, of course, about the Patagonia Houdini full-zip, which is on sale for 31% off in men's and women's sizes/styles. Another great deal worth writing home about is the stylish and smart Patagonia Microdini Fleece for 51% off, dropping the cost to just $63 for what might be the comfiest pullover you ever own.
Links to these deals and other favorites can be found below. Stay warm out there!
Huge Patagonia Presidents’ Day sale— Quick links
- Patagonia Microdini Fleece Pullover (men's and women's): was $129 now $63
- Patagonia Retro Pile Fleece Marsupial Pullover (women's): was $149 now $73
- Patagonia Houdini Jacket (men's and women's): was $109 now $75
- Patagonia Reclaimed Fleece Jacket (men's): was $189 now $93
- Patagonia Wind Field Jacket (women's): was $199 now $98
Huge Patagonia Presidents’ Day sale deals
The Patagonia Half-Zip Fleece Pullover oozes retro-cool vibes and is discounted in both men's and women's sizes. There are a ton of styles to choose from, like the rather loud 'Gather Green' colorway shown here but also more subtle options, including classic black and off-white.
For an even warmer fleece pullover option, look no further than the super-plush Patagonia Retro Pile Fleece Marsupial. Featuring a large communal front pocket with zippered access for either hand, plus a zippered chest pocket, this versatile and cozy garment is an impressive 51% off and sure to become your new cold-weather staple.
I've said it before and I'll say it again: The Patagonia Houdini Jacket is nothing short of pure magic. Weighing about as much as a pack of gum and compact enough to stuff in a back pocket, this just-in-case shell provides way more warmth and weather resistance than it conceivably should given its barely-there demeanor. Similar to the Microdini, this deal applies to men's and women's Houdini Jackets.
A heavier-weight fleece option than the Microdini Fleece above, the men's Reclaimed Fleece Jacket offers a full-zip front, handwarmer pockets, a zippered chest pocket, and a classic, relaxed fit. Note: the best deal is on the 'Burnished Red' color option shown here.
Want something that's nearly as packable as the Houdini but with greater weather resistance and warming prowess? The Patagonia Wind Field Jacket is the ticket. Designed for folks training in cool climates, it features a stretchy, moisture-resistant outer layer with soft, breathable fabric under the arms for ventilation.
Want more awesome bargain recommendations on top-notch outerwear and fitness apparel? Check out these guides to the best Adidas Presidents' Day deals and our favorite Nike winter clearance savings.
Dan Bracaglia is the Tom’s Guide editorial lead for all things smartwatches, fitness trackers and outdoor gear. With 15 years of experience as a consumer technology journalist testing everything from Oura Rings to instant cameras, Dan is deeply passionate about helping readers save money and make informed purchasing decisions. In the past year alone, Dan has assessed major product releases from the likes of Apple, Garmin, Google, Samsung, Polar and many others.
An avid outdoor adventurer, Dan is based in the U.S. Pacific Northwest where he takes advantage of the beautiful surroundings every chance he gets. A lover of kayaking, hiking, swimming, biking, snowboarding and exploring, he also makes every effort to combine his day job with his passions. When not assessing the sleep tracking and heart rate accuracy of the latest tach gadgets, you can find him photographing Seattle’s vibrant underground music community.
