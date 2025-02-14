Huge Patagonia Presidents’ Day sale — 5 outerwear deals I recommend for less than $100

Take up to 51% off my favorite jackets

(Image credit: Patagonia)

Winter's chill is blowing harsh and furious. So, why not warm up with some red-hot Patagonia jacket deals in honor of our nation's earliest presidents? This year, there's no shortage of tempting savings, from retro-inspired fleeces to my favorite packable windbreaker.

I'm talking, of course, about the Patagonia Houdini full-zip, which is on sale for 31% off in men's and women's sizes/styles. Another great deal worth writing home about is the stylish and smart Patagonia Microdini Fleece for 51% off, dropping the cost to just $63 for what might be the comfiest pullover you ever own.

Links to these deals and other favorites can be found below. Stay warm out there!

Huge Patagonia Presidents’ Day sale deals

Patagonia Microdini Half-Zip Fleece Pullover
Patagonia Microdini Half-Zip Fleece Pullover: was $129 now $63 at Patagonia

The Patagonia Half-Zip Fleece Pullover oozes retro-cool vibes and is discounted in both men's and women's sizes. There are a ton of styles to choose from, like the rather loud 'Gather Green' colorway shown here but also more subtle options, including classic black and off-white.

Patagonia Retro Pile Fleece Marsupial Pullover
Patagonia Retro Pile Fleece Marsupial Pullover: was $149 now $73 at Patagonia

For an even warmer fleece pullover option, look no further than the super-plush Patagonia Retro Pile Fleece Marsupial. Featuring a large communal front pocket with zippered access for either hand, plus a zippered chest pocket, this versatile and cozy garment is an impressive 51% off and sure to become your new cold-weather staple.

Patagonia Houdini Jacket
Patagonia Houdini Jacket: was $107 now $75 at Patagonia

I've said it before and I'll say it again: The Patagonia Houdini Jacket is nothing short of pure magic. Weighing about as much as a pack of gum and compact enough to stuff in a back pocket, this just-in-case shell provides way more warmth and weather resistance than it conceivably should given its barely-there demeanor. Similar to the Microdini, this deal applies to men's and women's Houdini Jackets.

Patagonia Reclaimed Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Reclaimed Fleece Jacket: was $189 now $93 at Patagonia

A heavier-weight fleece option than the Microdini Fleece above, the men's Reclaimed Fleece Jacket offers a full-zip front, handwarmer pockets, a zippered chest pocket, and a classic, relaxed fit. Note: the best deal is on the 'Burnished Red' color option shown here.

Patagonia Wind Field Jacket
Patagonia Wind Field Jacket: was $199 now $98 at Patagonia

Want something that's nearly as packable as the Houdini but with greater weather resistance and warming prowess? The Patagonia Wind Field Jacket is the ticket. Designed for folks training in cool climates, it features a stretchy, moisture-resistant outer layer with soft, breathable fabric under the arms for ventilation.

Want more awesome bargain recommendations on top-notch outerwear and fitness apparel? Check out these guides to the best Adidas Presidents' Day deals and our favorite Nike winter clearance savings.

