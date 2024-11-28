Columbia just knocked $50 off my all-time favorite waterproof jacket for Black Friday

This year, I embarked on a three-day hiking trip in Switzerland's stunning Val d’Anniviers, where I discovered my new favorite waterproof outer layer: Columbia's OutDry Extreme Wyldwood Shell Jacket. Thanks to this year's Black Friday, it's currently $50 off in Columbia's Black Friday sale.

If you’re in the market for a high-performance rain jacket, don’t miss the full details of this deal below. You can also check out more Columbia Black Friday deals here.

There are three features I truly came to appreciate when I pulled this jacket out of my backpack at the top of Illhorn, a 2,717-meter-high mountain in the Swiss Alps. First, its packability proved invaluable—folding neatly into its own pocket, it took up minimal space in my bag until I needed it.

Second, its adjustable hood, cuffs, and hem were a game-changer, sealing out the rain and chilly drafts that you can't escape while so high up. Third, the secure, waterproof pockets kept my phone and snacks dry, even in the downpour.

When I first tried on this jacket in my London apartment, far removed from any mountains or outdoor adventures, I couldn’t help but feel like I was about to strut down the runway of a Kanye West fashion show, thanks to its glossy, leather-like finish. But the moment I pulled it out on the trails, I fit right in amongst fellow hikers. Not only did it keep me perfectly dry and protected from the elements, but it also had me feeling like a gorpcore style icon on the mountains.



You can also get the matching trousers to this jacket in the Columbia Black Friday sale right now. The Columbia OutDry Extreme Wyldwood Rain Pants are now $135 down from $180, saving you $45. They have much the same features as the jacket but in trouser form such as adjustable waistband and cuffs, they come with pockets and they can fold into their own pocket.

Note: I don’t hike the Swiss Alps every day, but I can confirm that Columbia's OutDry Wyldwood line provides invaluable waterproof layers both on and off the mountains.