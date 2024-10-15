Amazon has a huge Crocs sale from $15 — here's 13 deals I'd get before Black Friday

We're right off the back of October Prime Day, but Amazon is extending its awesome Crocs sale. If you're looking to get some of the most comfortable footwear for yourself (or as a holiday gift,) now's a great time. In fact, I think this sale will rival Black Friday.

Right now the Crocs Classic Clog is on sale from $34 at Amazon. This one was a hugely popular purchase over Prime Day and is pretty much a wardrobe staple. Or, if you have a Hello Kitty fan in your life, they won't want to go without the Crocs Classic Hello Kitty Clog on sale from $45.

Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so remember to check out any different color options in your size to find the best deals. For more, see the Walmart deals I'd get that rival Black Friday.

Best Crocs deals

Crocs Platform Classic Slide: was $39 now from $15 @ Amazon

Let your toes breathe in the Crocs Platform Slides or slip into them with a pair of socks on and continue wearing them all the way through Winter. Swipe up a pair of Crocs for less than $20 with this deal.

Crocs Splash Slide Sandal (Women's): was $34 now from $17 @ Amazon

These Crocs slides will never go out of style. Their bold colors make them perfect to wear at the beach or by the pool. Plus, their cupped footbeds provide extra comfort and support.

Crocs Crocband Clog: was $54 now from $20 @ Amazon

The Crocs Crocband Clog is basic in style yet a shoe that's big on cushioning and practicality. The classic navy, white and red colorway blends in nice with a mix of outfits and there is plenty of space to jazz things up with some Crocs charms if you so wish!

Crocs Classic Crocskin Clogs: was $54 now from $23 @ Amazon

Finally, a pair of shoes that truly live up to the Crocs name! These clogs add a touch of extra style by featuring a crocodile skin-inspired molded pattern. Otherwise, they're made of the same Croslite foam you know and love.

Crocs Isabella Sandals (Kids): was $39 now from $23 @ Amazon

Add this super cute pair of sandals to your kids wardrobe with a starting price of just $23. They slip on easily, have a loop closure to adjust the fit and make great water shoes. Some colorways even have embedded glitter.

Crocs Classic Graphic Clogs: was $54 now from $24 @ Amazon

These clogs come in Crocs' classic style, in a range of graphic prints. They're made of Croslite foam that's supportive and breathable. Certain sizes and colors are on sale from $24. You can get these printed with flowers, dice, strawberries, kiwis and more.

Crocs Classic Lined Clog: was $59 now from $27 @ Amazon

Winter is on its way and the standard Croc can get a little bit airy, which is why we are so excited to see the Crocs Classic Lined Clog discounted. The soft fuzzy lining will keep your toes nice and cosy, while the heel strap will keep your feet locked into the shoe as you move around.

Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now from $34 @ Amazon

The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from.

Crocs Classic Platform Glitter Clog (Women's): was $64 now from $38 @ Amazon

This wonderful Crocs style adds height to elevate your look, as well as a touch of sparkle. Despite their chunky heel, they're still lightweight and comfortable to wear due to being made of Croslite foam. Four colors are available, including blue, pink and a gold/silver combo.

Crocs Classic Lined Platform Clogs (Women's): was $69 now from $39 @ Amazon

These Crocs combine a platform sole with a soft, fuzzy lining, making them both cozy and stylish. The lining will keep your feet warm during the colder months, making them a solid choice even if you choose to brave the great outdoors this winter.

Crocs Classic Hello Kitty Clog: was $59 now from $45 @ Amazon

Made to celebrate Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary, these Crocs are adorned in Hello Kitty's signature white, red and blue color scheme and have a red bow molded on the top. You can also personalise them further by adding Jibbitz charms.

Crocs On The Clock Work Sneakers (Men's): was $69 now from $49 @ Amazon

Crocs have officially entered the sneaker game with these On The Clock Work shoes. Made with a breathable upper, these shoes are slip resistant and durable. Plus, they feature a familiar LiteRide footbed that cushions your feet.