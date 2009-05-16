Microsoft Office 2010's Win7 Integration

Outlook Web Access in Safari and Firefox

If you use Exchange, the Outlook Web client, Outlook Web Access (OWA) has always worked best in Internet Explorer, with only a "Lite" version available for other browsers. Now Firefox (on any platform) and Safari on the Mac will give you the full "Premium" experience with all the OWA features. You’ll still get Lite on Opera and Safari for Windows, while Microsoft says Safari is significantly different on Windows and not popular enough in business.

On the other hand, SharePoint 2010 will work with Internet Explorer 7, Internet Explorer 8, Firefox 3.x, and Safari 3.x (again only for Mac), but not Internet Explorer 6. Tom Rizzo, director of Microsoft SharePoint Server, called it a "painful decision" but many Web developers wish they could do the same thing. If the same applies to the Office Web applications, it would certainly push adoption of Internet Explorer 7 and 8.