13 Best Beach Apps for Catching Waves and Staying Safe

Waterkeeper Swim Guide (Android, iOS: Free)

Are you sure that water's clean enough to swim in? The Waterkeeper Alliance's free Swim Guide (Android, iOS) app provides water quality information for more than 7,000 freshwater and marine beaches in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and New Zealand. Users can search for nearby beaches or look them up in the map interface, with simple color-coded icons for water quality. Drill deeper and you can check when the water was last tested and to what standards, as well as historical data. The app also doubles as a beach finder, with details about amenities, lifeguards, parking and other useful information for your beach trip.