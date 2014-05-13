Best Apps for Google Glass

Glassware Apps Top Picks

Google Glass, that distinctive computer on your face, is only as good as what you can do with it. That means apps, mainly third party apps. It may come with a built-in camera app, but without connecting to Facebook or CNN iReport how will you share that snapshot with the world? There's a built-in weather app, but it won't tell you if there's an emergency evacuation of your area or if a volcano warning is in effect like the Weather Alert app will. From dictating notes to playing games or translating languages, these 10 Glassware apps are the best around.