Best Apps for Google Glass
Glassware Apps Top Picks
Google Glass, that distinctive computer on your face, is only as good as what you can do with it. That means apps, mainly third party apps. It may come with a built-in camera app, but without connecting to Facebook or CNN iReport how will you share that snapshot with the world? There's a built-in weather app, but it won't tell you if there's an emergency evacuation of your area or if a volcano warning is in effect like the Weather Alert app will. From dictating notes to playing games or translating languages, these 10 Glassware apps are the best around.
Word Lens
Currently, Word Lens for Google Glass only works translating text from Spanish to English. But what a help it is when perusing a menu or road signs in Mexico or Spain. The Glassware app taps into the Glass camera to instantly translate words, even if you're offline. Portuguese, Italian and French are reportedly coming soon.
Weather Alert
Forget about just getting simple thunderstorm warnings. With Weather Alert on Google Glass you can get local nuclear power plant warnings, child abduction emergencies, and law enforcement warnings as well as air quality alerts and tornado watches. Alerts are mapped to affected areas and color coded by severity. With a quick tap, you can listen to the full weather statement. There are more than 120 different types of alerts for the U.S. and U.S. territories, so you'll always be in the know.
Among the first apps in the Glassware store, Facebook makes it very easy to upload photos and videos to Facebook using Google Glass. Start by snapping a photo or shooting a video. Then tap and swipe to choose Facebook friends to share with. You can even dictate a description.
Evernote
Evernote reliably works, even when your memory fails. That's one reason you'll want to activate the Glassware app. Through it, you can take a picture or dictate a note directly to your online notebooks. From quick notes to grocery lists, you can capture and recall them with a couple of taps.
Compass
Not only does this basic app come in handy while traversing wilderness trails, but it can also alert you to landmarks in the area. Sure, it's just a simple compass, but it can point you to interesting things nearby via verbal directions in your ear. In Midtown Manhattan, we quickly noted several major tourist spots in our area.
CNN
Those wearing Google Glass are uniquely able to capture news and events in real time. With the CNN Glassware app you can then share those stories with the world. Through CNN's iReport, you can capture and upload video and photos through Google Glass. Plus, you can get breaking news right at your eye level.
Like peanut butter and jelly, Twitter and Google Glass fit together, because both are laser- focused on brevity. You can easily dictate updates or read your 140-character messages on Glass. You can also view pictures and videos. However, before you can receive mobile alerts from someone, you must visit their Twitter page, click Settings and toggle on mobile notifications. Plus, you'll have to check off that same thing on your page's settings.
Google Play Music
While it wasn't available at launch, we're happy to see Google has added its Music app to Glass. Now you can stream music playlists right into your ear. Tunes will play in the background while you do other things on Glass, and you can control the app via voice commands or taps.
Field Trip
Another Google-created app, Field Trip uses your Glass location to feed you ideas on what to do in your area. You can search by type of places, including history, architecture, art, food, lifestyle and "cool stuff." We located Teddy Roosevelt's birth home near our offices in Manhattan when browsing through the cool stuff category.
Refresh
Heading into a meeting with a new business contact? Grab your Google Glass to find out everything about them. Refresh uses your Google Calendar to pull up and notify you of information you may find helpful about the people you're about to meet. This Glassware app searches the Web for profiles, photos and events across social networks to bring you a dossier on people.