Android Apps for Cheating Games

A word of warning

Multiple warnings for this one. Firstly, many of the root apps in this article can modify app or system data. These functions are what you use to manipulate in-game variables. Used haphazardly, these same functions can also mess with your app data, making the game unplayable, or your system data, potentially bricking your device. So, be careful! We recommend backing up with apps like Titanium Backup before trying these cheats in order to avoid disaster.

Secondly, many game studios, especially those with a strong multiplayer component, rightly do their best to continually patch holes in their system and ban cheaters in order to maintain a level online playing field. If an app saves its data on the server side (prevalent for multiplayer games or games with premium currency used for in-app purchases), most of these techniques won't even work. This shouldn't be an issue if you're using an infinite life or ammo cheat on a single player game, but it's definitely something to avoid when playing an original game online. We've also avoided cheats that mess with a game's in-app purchase mechanics.

The third is a bit more nebulous and subjective: For some, gameplay is about challenge and beating the game by its own rules. If you're that kind of gamer, using cheats will almost certainly take all the challenge out of playing a good game. Conversely, some people get kicks out of beating a system by moving outside of the box, such as through cheating.

Unfazed? Then read on for a quick look at some apps that allow you to execute some DIY in-game cheating.