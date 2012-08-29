15 Free PC Tools for Artists

ChocoFlop

Unlike the other software featured here, ChocoFlop is, for all intents and purposes, defunct. The author set out to create a strong image editor to take advantage of Mac OS X's fast image-processing tools (known as CoreImage by programming geeks), designing ChocoFlop so that it could apply changes without affecting the source image irreversibly. The easy-to-use interface makes this workflow clear: just load an image, apply different visual "filters" to it, and save as desired. ChocoFlop's author has since stopped development and pointed to an alternative that he claims is the best for this kind of image editing setup. However, his suggestion costs money, while ChocoFlop itself is still available as a free download.