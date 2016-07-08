Best Food Apps For Android

Cheftap

Cheftap is a freemium Android recipe manager that does a great job at importing recipes from your favorite sites all over the net, with a variety of tools for you to organize your collection. Cheftap's built in recipe scraper allows you to import from any website or blog, and it can even scrape all of the recipes from a Pinterest board, as well as from your Epicurious or Allthecooks recipe box. Users can tag and edit recipes. The app allows you to store 50 recipes offline or 100 recipes with a free account. A ChefTap Pro account also includes premium features such as unlimited recipe importing and cloud backup and syncing.