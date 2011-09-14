11 Free and Useful Backup Software

Data is temporary, but backups can be forever

No matter how good your computer is, it's just a machine. A machine with hundreds of parts, each of which can go wrong when you least expect it. Sensible desktop and laptop users know that the information they create represent hours of hard work and creativity, and that precautions need to be taken so that it remains safeguarded despite inevitable disaster.

What follows are 11 backup solutions designed to keep your data safe and secure. Even better--they're all free!