11 Free and Useful Backup Software
Data is temporary, but backups can be forever
No matter how good your computer is, it's just a machine. A machine with hundreds of parts, each of which can go wrong when you least expect it. Sensible desktop and laptop users know that the information they create represent hours of hard work and creativity, and that precautions need to be taken so that it remains safeguarded despite inevitable disaster.
What follows are 11 backup solutions designed to keep your data safe and secure. Even better--they're all free!
Comodo Time Machine
In many ways, Comodo Time Machine is similar to the Restore Points system employed by newer versions of Windows. This backup application relies on "snapshots" that let users restore previous system configurations in case things go wrong. The key difference however is that Comodo can also restore lost files, including documents that may have been wiped out by a malware infection. Compare that with Windows' built-in solution, which can only restore system files and registry settings.
FreeFileSync
FreeFileSync is a less straightforward way of backing up your files, but it's still effective. The utility basically makes comparisons between the same files stored on different media a snap, so that you know which files on your computers have changed and should be backed up to an external storage device.
CrashPlan
CrashPlan has an online component, but its strength lies with its "multi-destination" backup feature. Why backup everything to just one hard drive, when you can configure the service to make copies on another computer? The only time CrashPlan will cost you money is when you decide to backup files to its online servers (CrashPlan+).
FBackup
The official site of FBackup breaks down this application's operation into four steps: first define where the backup should be stored, what should be backed up, how your data should be archived, and when backups should commence. Like CrashPlan, FBackup can also store your information on a variety of devices and even another computer.
PureSync
Among the features that PureSync users will find great is the program's support for FTP. If you own a web server, you can configure PureSync so that it uploads your important data to it. And like any decent backup software, this one can be scheduled to run automatically to fit any schedule.
Hinx Backup Easy
Backup Easy is as straightforward as they come, to the point that those looking for more features may be disappointed. But for those who want a no-frills backup solution, this is the way to go. Just choose where the backup should be stored and click the Backup button; the program will take care of the rest.
Clonezilla
Clonezilla is unlike the other services and software listed here. It just lets users clone an entire drive, or make an exact copy all of the data. Everything, from your documents to your PC's operating system itself will be saved. This means even if something wipes everything off your hard drive, Clonezilla will get you back up and running in no time.
SyncbackSE
SyncBackSE allows users to define backup tasks by creating profiles. Each profile can be customized to save certain types of files, run only during certain parts of the day, etc. However a task is configured, SyncBackSE will ensure that all copies of your data remain updated.
Mozy Online
Use Mozy to backup your files on a secure web server, accessible from any computer with the Mozy client installed. The service has a free edition with limited storage space, but it's still great for keeping your important documents backed up. The free desktop or laptop software lets you define backup sets that are automatically updated whenever your computer goes online.
Dropbox
A popular online service, Dropbox squarely falls under the backup category, thanks to its ability to upload files to your Dropbox account automatically. Make changes to that Word document, and Dropbox's desktop or laptop software will update the copy stored on the service's web servers.
PFBackup
If you rely on Outlook for your email, PFBackup lets you create a copy of your personal folder (PST) files. A great solution for those who can't let their email paper trails disappear.