30 Free and Useful BlackBerry Apps
Free BlackBerry App Recommendations
Face it: compared to its iOS and Android counterparts, the amount of software available for BlackBerry smartphones is limited. But users of RIM smartphones can still choose from thousands of apps, so the question remains: which of them are free, useful and worth downloading?
Check out our list of 30 recommendations—all of which are free. But like all apps, they each require a small investment of time for installation, and, of course, data access.
BeBuzz Free
Know who's calling you without picking up your phone, based on the color of your BlackBerry's LED. BeBuzz Free lets you assign custom colors to specific contacts. Turn the LED pink when your loved one calls, or red if it's your boss.
BlackBerry Messenger
It's the app every BlackBerry user knows about. BlackBerry Messenger lets users send text messages to each other, independent of SMS and data costs. The messaging works within a BlackBerry plan, and all you need to contact someone is to learn their BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) pin.
Lock for BlackBerry Messenger
Been too raunchy on BlackBerry Messenger, or want to keep company secrets shared with a colleague safe? Lock for BlackBerry Messenger encrypts your BBM logs, so that no one can see what you've written and received without a password.
Easy Smiley Pack for BlackBerry Messenger
The danger of communicating with text is that all the context and subtlety of a message is lost. Install this emoticon pack for your BlackBerry Messenger, and you can let your contacts know just how you feel.
BlackBerry Travel
Here's another app developed by RIM, the manufacturers of BlackBerry smartphones themselves. BlackBerry travel lets you schedule flights, hotel stays, and car rentals at the very least, sending you notifications if you need to change your plans (canceled flights, room not yet ready, etc.). The app also looks for trips sent to you via email or SMS, turning these into items you can book with a single click or tap.
Battery Watch
Just how much power does your BlackBerry have left ? Battery Watch lets you know, allowing for configurable notifications that activate once the amount of power remaining falls under a certain level.
Ringtone Composer
Turn that nice track into your new ringtone. Take any MP3, run it through this app, and Justin Bieber himself will let you know when a call is incoming. Set where the ringtone starts, and how long it lasts, so that you won't have to hear all of Baby.
Who Is It
Think of Who Is It as the more simple version of BeBuzz Free. Assign four different contacts to four different colors. The end result is the same: you'll know who's calling, texting, or emailing you based on the color of your BlackBerry's LED.
Flashlight: Free
Does your BlackBerry have a screen? What about an LED flash beside a built-in camera? If so, here's the app that turns either into a bright light, making your BlackBerry an even more useful pocket gadget.
Yahoo Messenger
Got an account with Yahoo Messenger (YM), a popular instant messaging (IM) service? Here's the official BlackBerry app, which will let you chat with your YM contacts right on your smartphone.
Windows Live Messenger
On the other hand, if you rely more on Windows Live Messenger to chat with colleagues, friends, and loved ones, here's the app for you. Just sign in with your Windows Live account, and you're set.
Google Talk
For avid users of Google Talk, the online giant's chat service, here's the BlackBerry app they need. Like any other decent chat app, Google Talk for the BlackBerry lets users set their online status and visibility, as well as keeping them in touch with their contacts.
It's a close approximation of the Facebook experience you can enjoy on your desktop or laptop computer, formatted in a way that suits the small screens of BlackBerry devices. See all your Facebook notifications, manage Friend Requests, and send messages to your contacts.
The official Twitter app covers all bases, with support for composing tweets, viewing mentions, replying directly to other tweets, a list of what's trending on the popular microblogging service, and search.
WeatherTrax
Weather forecasting isn't an exact science, but that doesn't mean we should dismiss the predictions of professionals paid to watch the climate. WeatherTrax provides full five day forecasts for major cities throughout the world, direct from the people whose job is to watch and predict the weather.
Photo Editor Ultimate Free
Newer BlackBerries all have cameras built in, so it's a matter of pointing-and-clicking. But what if you wanted to tweak your phone images a bit? Photo Editor Ultimate Free is a utility that supports common image edits such as rotation and resizing, as well as a variety of post-process effects.
Screen Shot Free
Saves what appears on your device's screen as an image that you can share or review later. Screen Shot Free is great for saving copies of web pages, and creating step-by-steps for other BlackBerry users, among other things.
Restart Me
The quickest way to restart your BlackBerry, bar none. Especially useful for power users who use multiple apps at the same time.
DriveSafely
Have your text messages and emails read out to you, so that you can keep your hands on the wheel. Drivesafely supports auto-responders, and works automatically as you drive, activating as new messages come in.
crunchSMS
The default messaging app on BlackBerry devices is decent enough, but for a better experience you should check out crunchSMS. Aside from sorting messages into conversation, this app features password protection, number blacklisting, and useful functionality such as showing the pictures of your contacts.
Pandora
Use this online music streaming app to choose your favorite music, and Pandora attempts to list recommendations based on your choices. With a reliable internet connection, you can discover new tunes that suit your musical tastes.
ScoreMobile
Find out what's happening with your favorite team or even favorite player, in your favorite sport. ScoreMobile pulls in real-time score information from official sources, making it available right on your BlackBerry phone.
BlackBerry Protect
BlackBerry smartphones were designed for use by businessmen. So it makes sense that security software like BlackBerry Protect is available for the phone. Use the app to lock your data or even wipe it from your phone—even though it's no longer in your possession.
IM+
For users of many different instant messaging services, IM+ is the perfect app. It brings multiple IM accounts together, so that they can be managed through one interface. IM+ lets users add their Google Talk, Yahoo, Windows Live, Facebook, and even Skype accounts.
QR Code Scanner Pro
More businesses and individuals share information about themselves through QR Codes, a special kind of barcode that pack much more data than your typical linear code. Here's the app that lets your BlackBerry understand what these codes mean, and take appropriate action. For example: if the QR code represents a website, the app will open the browser and direct it to the encoded URL.
App Stalker
Prices on the BlackBerry App World change. App Stalker tracks these changes and lets you know if that paid app has become free for a limited time only. A definite must-have for smartphone owners with limited budgets.
mChat
Another instant messaging (IM) app for the BlackBerry, mChat is for those who want to keep in touch with their friends, family members, or colleagues through Facebook chat.
Battery Booster Free
Every smartphone user knows that the battery life of their mobile gadgets is quite limited. Here's a BlackBerry app that promises to reduce battery consumption, allowing for longer times between charging sessions.
GPSLogger II
Where have you been? Find out with GPSLogger II, which uses a BlackBerry phone's built-in GPS to log where its owner has been. This lets users retrace their steps; a useful example would be a forgetful driver trying to remember where he parked his car. GPSLogger II also features a "Bring Me Home" feature, which works as named.
Dictionary and Thesaurus - Dictionary.com
Find the meaning of words, plus their synonyms and antonyms. The official BlackBerry app for Dictionary.com also provides definitions of Spanish words, on top of the default English. The only problem? You'll need an internet connection to retrieve each word's information.